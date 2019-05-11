RACINE — Local students got a taste of French life and made some new friends during a spring break trip to Montélimar, France.
Four local students visited Montélimar, one of Racine’s sister cities, through the April 19-28 trip planned by the Racine Sister Cities Council.
Three of the students, ages 13-18, were from Walden III High School, 2340 Mohr Ave., one each was from Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, and Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
“The main idea is for them to experience how French families live,” said Francisco Martinez, trip chaperone and world language teacher at the REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave. in Sturtevant.
Arabella Husson, a junior at Horlick, said she became close with her French “host sister” within the week that she stayed with the family. They bonded over their shared loved for music, as Husson plays piano and her host sister plays guitar.
Husson spent time with her host family in Montélimar, a city of 35,000 in southeast France, doing everyday activities like shopping, going to a party and kayaking.
Husson said their lives are pretty similar to those in the United States, besides that they eat dinner at 7:30 or 8 p.m., much later than she’s used to, and that from what she observed, the French don’t really celebrate Easter, which took place while she was there.
When Martinez asked the students what struck them about the trip, he said many were impressed with the transportation system, which included high-speed trains. Students were also surprised by the age of some of the structures they visited, viewing castles and medieval towns as well as Roman ruins.
They also, of course, enjoyed the food.
Martinez said on the last day in Montélimar, the students were sad to say goodbye to their French “families.”
“It was hard for them to leave,” Martinez said.
Seeing the sites
The students also got a chance to visit the big tourist attractions in Paris, like the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, which partially burned just 10 days prior. Dark marks from the blaze were visible on the cathedral’s exterior, Martinez said, and the air still smelled like something was burning.
“I think the kids had a really good experience,” Martinez said.
He said all their comments after the trip were positive.
Husson went on the trip in part to gauge if she’d like to do a year abroad in France.
“I would love to,” she decided. “I had an amazing time.”
Montélimar and Racine switch off sending students back and forth every other year.
Montélimar, France, is one of four Racine sister cities. Racine is also paired with Aalborg, Denmark; Oiso, Japan and Zapotlanejo, Mexico. The exchange is one of several ongoing programs sponsored by the Racine Sister City Planning Council. A similar exchange with Racine's Japanese sister city is scheduled to take place in July.
