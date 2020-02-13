Racine student's art selected to be part of Carmex social media campaign

MILWAUKEE — Global lip balm manufacturer, Carma Laboratories, Inc., partnered with its hometown design school, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), to bolster young artists’ work, demonstrate real-life industry experience and launch a new social media campaign called CarmART.
In this campaign, Franklin-based Carmex will showcase student-created digital artwork that features their personal versions of comfort and living as their authentic selves while using Carmex lip balm.
“This was a unique project and the process was really fun to be a part of,” said Carmex co-owner Paul Woelbing. “The wide range of artwork created by the students was really incredible. As a former art teacher, I continue to have a passion for helping bolster young artists.”
After the Carmex team presented the opportunity to students during a creative briefing, more than 120 enrolled in the project during the fall semester. The students had three weeks to complete a piece of digital artwork that met the criteria explained during the briefing.
You have free articles remaining.
The Carmex team and MIAD instructors then selected 20 finalists to present their artwork and explain their inspiration and creative process. The project was designed to prepare students for similar situations they would encounter with a client in an agency setting.
From that 20, the work of five artists were selected to be featured on the Carmex website and among those was Jordon Polk of Racine, a senior majoring in illustration at MIAD.
“While we do projects like this with other companies, this is by far the largest one we have ever done. It involves so many of our students and it gives them an unparalleled experience of what they will go through in the real world when they start their career.” said Dale Shidler, chair of 2D/4D design at MIAD, located in Milwaukee's Third Ward.
In addition to gaining experience and exposure with a nationally known client, each of the 20 CarmART finalists received a monetary award up to $500 for their exemplary accomplishments.
“The students found so many different ways to show how our products make them feel revived and comfortable. We received a lot of great artwork from this project and are excited to showcase it on our brand’s social media and website,” said Kristen Gourlie, assistant brand manager of Carmex.
The work of the five finalists can be seen on the Carmex social media pages and website: mycarmex.com/carmart.