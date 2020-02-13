Racine student's art selected to be part of Carmex social media campaign

MILWAUKEE — Global lip balm manufacturer, Carma Laboratories, Inc., partnered with its hometown design school, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), to bolster young artists’ work, demonstrate real-life industry experience and launch a new social media campaign called CarmART.

In this campaign, Franklin-based Carmex will showcase student-created digital artwork that features their personal versions of comfort and living as their authentic selves while using Carmex lip balm.

“This was a unique project and the process was really fun to be a part of,” said Carmex co-owner Paul Woelbing. “The wide range of artwork created by the students was really incredible. As a former art teacher, I continue to have a passion for helping bolster young artists.”

After the Carmex team presented the opportunity to students during a creative briefing, more than 120 enrolled in the project during the fall semester. The students had three weeks to complete a piece of digital artwork that met the criteria explained during the briefing.

The Carmex team and MIAD instructors then selected 20 finalists to present their artwork and explain their inspiration and creative process. The project was designed to prepare students for similar situations they would encounter with a client in an agency setting.