RACINE — The 2023-24 school year has started for Racine Unified, and the school district’s approach to school safety includes a combination of reactive and proactive measures.

RUSD has security scanners at five schools, but it also is emphasizing the importance of relationships and communication.

Eric Oertel and Jerome King, both former police officers and school resource officers, started jobs in February to coordinate the district’s security operations.

Their overarching goal is to make schools safer for learning.

“When people in the building are feeling safe, then more learning can happen,” said King, RUSD assistant director of safety and security. “That’s what we’re trying to get to.”

All RUSD schools have safety support staff who report to King and Oertel. Those positions were previously called hall monitors, but the job duties were altered this school year to focus more on relationship-building.

“That is one of the biggest forms of safety that there is, is building those bonds with students,” said Oertel, RUSD director of safety and security. “With safety comes trust, and with trust, ultimately, is going to come the safety of everyone in the district.”

King and Oertel were involved in interviews for safety support staff filling vacant positions this school year. They prioritized people familiar with the Racine area who want to help the community.

“We wanted to be very intentional about ensuring that the hearts of those who were hired were for students,” Oertel said.

Many times per day, safety support staff check bathrooms and interior and exterior doors. They also check outside buildings for potential concerns.

If a knife is found in a bush, for example, staff want to find it during “routine checks as opposed to finding that because somebody got hurt,” Oertel said.

Safety support staff document any notable student contact, such as a fight. They also try to determine why a fight happened, as opposed to only noting that it occurred, to try to prevent additional fights.

Oertel said a short-term goal is for safety support staff to more consistently document findings during their daily checks, like if a door is propped open or a squealer alarm goes off.

Security scanners

Safety support staff also help run security scanners at five RUSD schools that started using them daily in April.

This school year, dual-lane security scanners from Evolv Technology will be used daily at the same five buildings: Case, Horlick and Park high schools, and Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools.

The systems are essentially walk-through metal detectors that can quickly scan large numbers of people for weapons.

The scanners — plus additional materials, installation and training — will cost RUSD an estimated $508,260 over four years.

RUSD uses scanners instead of metal detectors, which started being used at some schools last fall after multiple incidents involving weapons.

Oertel said “it’s hard to know” if a time will come when RUSD no longer needs to use scanners, since they have been highly effective so far.

“They’re working really, really well for us,” Oertel said. “It’s about physical safety but then also perceived safety. They do a great job with both.”

Safety layers

Scanners are visible examples of school security, but safety also means the proactive work of school counselors and staff who know students.

King and Oertel are still figuring out how to best coordinate the various layers of safety.

“There are many different approaches, and I think for us to say that we don’t have all the answers yet is a good thing,” Oertel said. “We don’t have it right, but we want to get it right. We really do. Safety is not just bars and doors. It’s relationships and consistency.”

One job responsibility for King and Oertel involves being liaisons between the school district and local law enforcement agencies so everyone is on the same page when responding to an incident at or near a school.

Oertel and King also directly respond to incidents. They were two of the first people on the scene when a school bus collided with a city bus earlier this month.

They wanted to find out if there were any students on the school bus and, if so, how to respond. After confirming no students were in the collision, King and Oertel helped coordinate a Flight for Life helicopter landing near Horlick High School.

Communication is part of their jobs as well, and they talk often with school administrators about how to address safety. That could include noting common locations where incidents occur and having safety support staff visit those areas more frequently or changing security camera locations.

King and Oertel want to be visible in their roles, whether that is helping supervise a lunch period or assisting during the rush of students leaving a building after school.

Oertel and King said the first couple weeks of this school year have gone smoothly from a security perspective, and they hope more people will be hired for safety-focused jobs in the future.

Managing over two dozen buildings is challenging, and they have to accept doing what they can with the current resources.

“We really would love to be at all places at all times; we just can’t,” Oertel said. “We’re not always going to be able to be in every place at every time, but just do the best that we can and not beat ourselves up over it, but then also trust that other people share the same heart that we have.”

Oertel repeatedly said “safety is everybody’s responsibility.”

He thinks that with him and King visiting buildings and communicating with RUSD staff and students, more people will accept and act on that message.

Close Second grader Nakarii Williams smiles with the school mascot Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, hugs two students Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Breonna Paton, from left, second grader Delantiy Campbell and Emily Etchison get ready Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, welcomes a student Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Aleisha Baugh takes a photo of kindergartener Kelex Jackson on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. A student high-fives the school bear Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kindergartener Ky-ree Jones gets ready to walk into school Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Students line up Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Eight photos of Racine Unified's first day of school at Wadewitz Elementary Tuesday was the first day of the Racine Unified 2023-24 school year. Second grader Nakarii Williams smiles with the school mascot Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, hugs two students Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Breonna Paton, from left, second grader Delantiy Campbell and Emily Etchison get ready Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, welcomes a student Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Aleisha Baugh takes a photo of kindergartener Kelex Jackson on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. A student high-fives the school bear Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kindergartener Ky-ree Jones gets ready to walk into school Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Students line up Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St.