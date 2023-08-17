RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is projecting a deficit of just over $2.5 million for the upcoming school year, and it faces severe budget challenges starting in the 2024-25 school year.

During its Aug. 7 work session, the RUSD Board received information about the district’s 2023-24 budget and projected budgets for the next few years.

RUSD has an estimated deficit of $2.57 million in 2023-24, according to a presentation from Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer.

That number would be much higher were it not for the school district planning to spend the remaining $33 million from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund to help cover costs in 2023-24.

ESSER funds are federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money.

The district has 104 ESSER-funded positions that are not scheduled to be funded after the 2023-24 school year.

“That will be a lot of positions that are valuable to our district right now that will be reduced,” Serak said.

RUSD will also have fewer staff in 2023-24 because of budget constraints, attrition and the closure of Dr. Jones Elementary, among other reasons.

The district will have 43.5 fewer full-time equivalent teachers, 24.11 fewer full-time equivalent educational assistants, 11 fewer full-time equivalent administrators, 5.84 fewer full-time equivalent building service employees and 4.2 fewer full-time equivalent secretaries, according to the presentation.

The school district will have about the same number of students in 2023-24 as it did last school year. According to the presentation, RUSD projects an enrollment of 16,324 in the upcoming year, 35 fewer students than 2022-23.

Future budget challenges

According to Serak, RUSD will receive about a 1% increase in overall state funding for the next two school years, which is not enough to keep pace with inflation.

Serak said RUSD is facing a “fiscal cliff” starting in 2024-25.

In the 2024-25 school year, the district has a projected deficit of $34.3 million. The 2025-26 school year has a projected deficit of $37.95 million.

The 2026-27 school year has a projected deficit of $41 million. The 2027-28 school year has a projected deficit of $45.28 million.

Serak said he thinks about the looming budget challenges “pretty much constantly.”

“It doesn’t really ever leave my mind,” Serak told The Journal Times in July.

During a July board meeting, RUSD board member Matthew Hanser asked RUSD staff and the public to help the School Board advocate for better state funding for public education.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian agreed.

“Something has to happen, because you think we have a deficit problem this year? Wait ‘til next year, and wait ‘til the year after that, when the floor really drops out,” Barbian said during the July meeting.

RUSD is not the only area public school facing budget challenges.

The Burlington Area School District is looking at a looming financial crisis amid projected seven-figure deficits during coming years and an operating referendum that failed to pass earlier this year.

Many Wisconsin school districts are facing similar financial constraints and have required operational referendums because the state revenue limit for districts has not increased in several years.

Another issue is the state reimbursement rate for special education, which public schools must provide. That rate will increase from 30% to 33.3% in the next two years, meaning RUSD will receive an additional $1.6 million in 2023-24.

That slight increase is far less than Gov. Tony Evers’ initial proposal for special education reimbursement. His proposal was for the state to reimburse districts for 45% of special education costs in 2023-24 and 60% of costs in 2024-25.

The School Board is expected to consider a 2023-24 interim budget during its Aug. 21 meeting.

An RUSD budget hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26, and the board will approve a final 2023-24 budget in late October.

