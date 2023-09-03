RACINE — Plans for a Racine Unified School District building focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics are in their early stages, but school district officials believe it could be an innovative opportunity for students and the community.

The idea to construct a STEAM center has support, but it is not yet known what the timeline is, how much the building would cost and how it would be funded.

If the STEAM center comes to fruition, it would likely focus on grades K-8 and be built on land at Franklin Park, which was recently acquired by RUSD in a transfer with the City of Racine.

There is a conceptual design for a two-story STEAM center that includes 26,000 square feet of space on the first floor.

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said it is too early to tell about potential costs and a timeline because the idea is “in its infancy” stages.

“As we develop it, as we explore what its needs may be, we’ll have those definitive costs,” Reynolds said. “We know what the classrooms are … It’s just what we can make work with the dollars that we have available, of which we don’t have any dollars right now.”

Possibilities to fund the building include federal grants and money from area businesses.

Any funding and construction plans would require approval from the RUSD Board.

Early discussions have been encouraging, but the STEAM center appears to be something that would not become a reality for several years.

David Venne, RUSD assistant director of STEAM, said he has spoken to a few businesses that seem receptive to the idea but do not want to commit funding unless RUSD signals its intention to move forward with the project.

The district does not have a definite plan in the near future.

Reynolds said RUSD’s priorities are carrying out long-range plans to renovate existing buildings. Those renovations are funded by the district’s capital referendum money and scheduled to take place during the next five years.

“Right now, what we’re focused on is the long-range plan and making sure that those projects move forward,” Reynolds said. “That’s most important. If we can make a district-wide STEAM center happen sooner rather than later, that’d be great, but we still have to commit to projects that are in our group three and group four timeline.”

Reynolds said RUSD does not plan to use referendum dollars to help construct the STEAM center because it was not included in RUSD’s initial long-range plans.

‘This is our chance’

Venne presented Reynolds with the initial idea for a STEAM center.

Reynolds was excited about the idea and said the building has the chance to be a unique, exciting opportunity to help students learn more about their areas of interest and potential careers.

As planned, a two-story STEAM center would be constructed on the south end of Franklin Park, just west of the new Red Apple K-8 STEAM School that is scheduled to open in August 2025.

The STEAM center would be its own building, separate from Red Apple school.

Reynolds said an independent district-wide STEAM center would have advantages such as its own identity and possibly being a net-zero building that uses renewable energy.

Larry Jozwik, who taught science at RUSD for about 35 years, is now a STEAM education consultant and thinks a district-wide building would “be a perfect fit for our community.”

“It’s just a matter of convincing the right people to get this thing up and running,” Jozwik said.

Jozwik and Venne were thrilled when RUSD acquired Franklin Park.

“This is our chance,” Jozwik said. “The land is now there.”

Learning opportunities

As envisioned, the STEAM center would mainly serve grades K-8 but also work with high schools, businesses and provide summer and after-school activities.

Jozwik and Venne believe a STEAM center could be an area “gem” by providing educational access for students and training future workers.

They believe it can offer exciting hands-on learning, thus making students look forward to attending class.

“Sometimes just one activity can change a person’s life, and that’s what we hope the STEAM center will do,” Jozwik said.

The center could increase learning opportunities for RUSD pupils, including students who live near Franklin Park, 900 11th St.

That location is close to the Root River, Lake Michigan and North Beach, all potential sites of learning.

“The STEAM center is just another continued investment that the district would make in that community, which would be incredibly wonderful to be able to deliver that,” Reynolds said.

Venne said the STEAM center could make employees moving to the area more likely to send their children to RUSD.

By providing exciting opportunities, Jozwik and Venne think the building could be a long-term investment that attracts more students to the district.

“Let’s face it: Racine is losing a lot of students, and there’s got to be a way of pulling them back,” Jozwik said. “We see this as maybe an avenue to do that.”

Before it is built, Venne and Reynolds said RUSD would need to inform community residents about what a STEAM center is and its potential value, along with receiving community input about what they want the building to offer.

If that occurs, Venne believes more people will support the idea.

“If we were very transparent on the experience that this would provide their kids, the way it would transform our community, I think a lot of folks would be onboard,” Venne said.

Countries that award the most STEM degrees Countries that award the most STEM degrees #15. Switzerland #14. Czech Republic #13. Estonia #12. Canada #11. Hungary #10. Mexico #9. Slovenia #8. Ireland #7. Finland #6. Greece #5. Austria #4. Lithuania #3. United Kingdom #2. South Korea #1. Germany