Racine Raiders award scholarships

RACINE — Though the Racine Raiders cancelled their 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the team still awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors from Racine County's eight high schools. The scholarships are a one-time $500 award based on the students' grade point average, involvement in the community, and involvement in athletics as a player, manager, youth sports coach, cheer or pom team member. The scholarships are given in the name of notable past Racine Raider members.

The Gary Suhr Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Connor Esch of Union Grove High School.

The Jean Mooney Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sophie Wentorf of St. Catherine's High School.

The Herb Hoppe Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Mackenzie Reischl of Horlick High School.

The Len Ziolkowski Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Chas Miles of Burlington Catholic Central High School.

The Raiders organization awards four scholarships each year not only to recognize student athletes for their achievements, but to give back to the communities that have long supported Racine Raiders football. Information on the application process is available from each of the school's guidance and career offices and through the Raiders website at www.racineraiders.com.

