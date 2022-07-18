Racine Raiders award scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Raiders awarded scholarships to four graduating seniors selected from Racine County’s 10 high schools. Applications were judged on the student’s academic achievement, involvement as an athlete, manager, youth coach or cheer team, community service and future educational goals. The recipients will each receive a $500 scholarship to put towards their college education.

Receiving the Len Ziolkowski scholarship is William Klaus of Union Grove. Growing up with the game of golf, Klaus played junior varsity in his freshman and junior years. Last year, he was recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin as an Academic All-State honoree. Klaus plans on attending the University of Arizona in pursuit of a degree in business.

Emily Monosa of St. Catherine’s was named the recipient of the Jean Mooney scholarship. While playing soccer for the Angels in her freshman year, Monosa suffered a torn ACL. After surgery and physical therapy, she was able to go back to playing. Monosa played three varsity sports her senior year in soccer, volleyball and basketball. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside taking pre-med and eventually going on to medical school.

The Gary Suhr scholarship went to Calahan Miles from Catholic Central High School in Burlington. Miles was a three-sport athlete for the Hilltoppers, playing all his four years at Central in baseball, football and basketball. He was named All Conference in all three sports for two years and All County in football one year. Miles will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, working towards a degree in sports management.

Drew Stutzman of Burlington High School received the Herb Hoppe scholarship. Stutzman participated in JV baseball, track and tennis, but his concentration was on soccer for the Demons. He was a varsity starter in his freshman year, named captain in his junior and senior years leading to a three-year varsity letter in soccer. He was named Second Team All-Conference and varsity MVP for both 2020 and 2021 and All-County second team in 2021. Stutzman graduated summa cum laude at Burlington and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater majoring in business.

The Racine Raider Scholarship program is a part of the Raiders organization of giving back to the communities from which they have gotten so much support. It also recognizes the outstanding athletic and academic achievements of Racine County high school athletes.