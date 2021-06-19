Racine Raiders award scholarships

RACINE — Despite not fielding a team on the field in 2020, the Racine Raiders still continued with their mission of giving back to the community. The Raiders awarded three $500 dollar non-recurring scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from Racine County’s nine highs schools. Recipients are:
- Logan Muffick, Waterford High School graduate who ran cross country for the Wolverines and ranked fourth being named to the First Team All Racine County. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menominee studying mechanical engineering.
- Victoria Van Dan, Burlington High School grad who is a multi-sport athlete in soccer and volleyball. Outside of school, she is active in 4-H. She will be studying biomedical engineer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Joe Zulegar, a Burlington High School graduate whose sport was playing baseball for the Demons. Outside of the sport, Joe was an eighth-grade English teaching assistant and worked at the Burlington Community Education/Recreation Department as a staff member organizing and teaching Pee-Wee sport classes. He will pursue a teaching degree at Carthage College.
The Raiders annually offer at least three scholarships. Information is sent out in January to each of the school’s guidance offices and application deadline is in early May. Interested graduating seniors in the class of 2022 should check with their career guidance consular and the Raiders website at racineraiders.com.