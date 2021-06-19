Racine Raiders award scholarships

RACINE — Despite not fielding a team on the field in 2020, the Racine Raiders still continued with their mission of giving back to the community. The Raiders awarded three $500 dollar non-recurring scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from Racine County’s nine highs schools. Recipients are:

The Raiders annually offer at least three scholarships. Information is sent out in January to each of the school’s guidance offices and application deadline is in early May. Interested graduating seniors in the class of 2022 should check with their career guidance consular and the Raiders website at racineraiders.com.