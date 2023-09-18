RACINE — Public education in Racine is facing major structural challenges, and its future is tied to the City of Racine’s future.

That was a sentiment shared Wednesday evening during a virtual discussion hosted by Greta Neubauer about the area’s K-12 public education and higher education.

Neubauer, D-Racine, the Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader, and about a dozen attendees discussed the severe financial challenges that Racine Unified School District and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are dealing with, the impact those challenges will have and potential ways to address them.

Attendees said the barriers are a result of continued lack of state investment in public education and funding increases for private education.

“Unfortunately, there was an increase in the resources that are being siphoned away from our local school districts to go to private schools,” Neubauer said. “That is going to continue to drain resources from schools in our district.”

Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD instructors, said the lack of investment in public education is a crisis created by the Republican-controlled state legislature that results in inequitable education across Wisconsin.

RUSD is facing a “fiscal cliff” starting in 2024-25, according to an August presentation from Jeff Serak, the district’s chief financial officer.

In the 2024-25 school year, the school district has a projected deficit of $34.3 million. The 2025-26 school year has a projected deficit of $37.95 million.

The 2026-27 school year has a projected deficit of $41 million. The 2027-28 school year has a projected deficit of $45.28 million.

Those financial realities will result in cuts to programs and staff, which will gradually worsen the education that public school students receive.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said cuts are essentially the School Board’s only option to save costs.

“When (state lawmakers) start limiting the funding that they provide, we have to make cuts,” Barbian said. “We can close schools. We can cut staff. That’s all we can do, and as that starts to increase, the quality goes down as well, and I don’t want that to happen.”

For example, Barbian said educational assistant jobs related to the school district’s focus on early literacy likely will be cut next school year.

The district also has 104 federally-funded positions that are not scheduled to be funded after this school year.

RUSD is far from the only state public school district facing budget challenges.

The Burlington Area School District is looking at a looming financial crisis amid projected seven-figure deficits during coming years and an operating referendum that failed to pass earlier this year.

Several people mentioned the $7 billion surplus available in the state’s general fund that could help public education.

“What is more important to invest in than our children and our citizens?” said Natalia Taft, University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate professor of biological sciences.

Taft, a former Racine City Council member, has two children at Racine Unified who have received a “fantastic” education and wants the same for everyone.

Taft, speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the university, also mentioned funding decreases to UW-Parkside that are a source of stress for students and staff who are unsure if their jobs or programs will exist in the future.

“It’s demoralizing,” Taft said. “It’s terrifying.”

Another issue mentioned was special education reimbursement for K-12 schools.

Wisconsin voucher schools can be reimbursed for up to 90% of special education costs. Public schools are reimbursed for only 33.3% of special education costs, which they are legally obligated to provide.

Multiple people mentioned the racial component of K-12 private schools in cities, including Racine and Milwaukee, receiving more funding while public school funding decreases relative to inflation.

“I think we know what those cities have in common: there are higher percentages of people of color, more low-income folks; these are cities that typically vote Democratic,” Neubauer said. “I think we could have quite a while speculating as to why Republican policy is specifically targeting our cities, but the impact is really significant. It is absolutely contributing to the increasing deficit that we’re seeing at Racine Unified.”

Several people said it is important for residents to support public schools however they can and to contact state lawmakers to advocate for public education.

“We have to stand up, and we have to start supporting our public schools, because we’re not getting it at the state level,” Barbian said. “Somebody has to speak up, and somebody has to save it, because if you think we’re in trouble next year, wait until the year after.”

Cruz mentioned advocating for the end of the voucher system and full state investment in public education programs like special education. She also urged people to attend the RUSD Board budget hearing on Sept. 25.

“Stay on top of things, talk to your neighbors and advocate loudly,” Cruz said. “If you don’t do anything about it, you are complicit in those things happening. Step into your power, and please use it.”

Barbian said the relative lack of state funding is hurting and will hurt RUSD.

“This is what keeps me awake at night,” Barbian said.

“It is truly keeping me up at night as well,” Neubauer replied. “This is, no question, one of the biggest issues facing Racine right now.”

Taft shared the same sentiment and said the futures of RUSD and Racine in general are “inextricably linked” and deserve support.

“The future of the City of Racine is 100% dependent on the success of the public schools,” Taft said. “We cannot have a successful city without public schools.”