2020 Racine PTA scholarship applications available

RACINE — Application forms are now available for this year’s Racine PTA Council scholarship program. More than $208,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded to graduating seniors in the Racine Unified School District. These scholarships are made possible through donations from the Racine PTA Council, local PTA units, private individuals, businesses, and organizations.

The program is open to RUSD seniors from high schools with a PTSA in good standing. Interested students need to fill out the application form, write a brief essay, and detail their school, community and work activities. The deadline for applications is March 1; the scholarships will be awarded at the council’s annual banquet in early May.

Application forms and complete instructions are available from each high school’s guidance counselors, or interested students can request a downloadable form by contacting Kathy Holley via email at p-kholley@sbcglobal.net.

The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time; in the past 10 years alone more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving RUSD students.