RACINE — Application forms are available for this year’s Racine PTA Council scholarship program.

More than $20,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded to graduating seniors in the Racine Unified School District. These scholarships are made possible through donations from the Racine PTA Council, local PTA units, private individuals, businesses and organizations.

The program is open to all RUSD graduating seniors. Interested students need to fill out the application form, write a brief essay, and detail their school, community, and work activities. The deadline for applications is April 1; the scholarship recipients will be announced in early May.

Application forms and complete instructions are available from each high school’s guidance counselors, or interested students may request a downloadable form by contacting Kathy Holley via email at p-kholley@sbcglobal.net.

The Racine PTA Council scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100. In the past 10 years more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving RUSD students.