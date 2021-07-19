Racine PTA Council awards scholarships

RACINE — The Racine PTA Council has announced the winners of its annual scholarship program.
Sixteen graduating seniors from Racine Unified School District high schools received scholarships donated by the council, its member PTAs/PTSAs and individuals who partner with the council in this endeavor. Scholarship recipients are:
- John Aceto Memorial Scholarship: Ella Janis, Walden III High School.
- John Aceto Memorial PTA Council Scholarship: Emma Latus, Horlick High School.
- Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship: Anthony Pitrof, Horlick.
- Onnink Family Scholarship: Elizabeth Hanstedt, Horlick; Rachel Christensen, Case High School.
- Russ and Mary Carlsen Science Scholarship: Anthony Ortiz, Case.
- Russell L. Carlsen Memorial Scholarship: Madeline Mars, Case.
- Dan Grosse Memorial Scholarship: Sebastian Woyach, Horlick.
- Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarship: Mayle Aburto and Elisabeth Greulich, Park High School.
- Jan Abrahamson Engineering/STEM Scholarship: Kyle Waiss and Laurel Sutherland, Case.
- Roosevelt Elementary PTA Scholarship: Kade Bissen, Walden III.
- Domino’s Pizza Scholarship: Joseph Skantz, Case; Riley Glover, Horlick.
- Joan Dykstra PTA Council Scholarship: Marija Markovic, Case.
The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time. In the past 10 years more than $200,000 in scholarships has been awarded to deserving RUSD students.