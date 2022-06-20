Racine PTA Council announces scholarship winners

RACINE — The Racine PTA Council has announced the winners in its annual scholarship program. This year, 22 graduating seniors from Racine Unified high schools received scholarships donated by the council and individuals who partner with the council in this endeavor.

The Onnink Family Scholarships were given to Gracie Harmann of Walden III and Dominik Klingelhofer of Horlick High School.

The two Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarships were presented to Erik Rojas and Melissa Damas, both of Park High School.

The two Theo and Jan Abrahamson Engineering/STEM Scholarships were awarded to Abigail Christman of Walden III and Taylor Josepowitz of Horlick. The two Theo and Jan Abrahamson Teaching/Nursing Scholarships were awarded to Josephine Weisensel of Horlick and Erena Dobrowski of Park.

The Russ and Mary Carlsen Science Scholarship was presented to Carol Sze of Walden III. The Russell L. Carlsen Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jadin Dombrowski of Horlick.

The Dan Grosse Memorial Scholarship went to Michael Cerny of Horlick.

The two Domino’s Pizza Scholarships were awarded to Clytise McGee of The REAL School and Cole Seggelink of Horlick.

The five Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Paige Gulbrandson and Elizabeth Williams of Case High School, Isabella Nikolic and Tyler Williams of Horlick, and Sasha Schick of Walden III.

The John Aceto Memorial Scholarship was presented to Maddox Hrabosky of Horlick. Matthew Svoren of Horlick received the John Aceto Memorial PTA Council Scholarship.

The Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship was presented to Park graduate Claudia Dieck.

The Joan Dykstra PTA Council Scholarship was awarded to Park graduate Sara Torosian.

The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100. In the past 10 years, more than $200,000 in scholarships has been awarded to RUSD students.

