RACINE — Racine Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma had a recognition celebration for its Literary Competition winner and its scholarship recipients May 16.

Two members also received a Give Back Grant from the Wisconsin State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma International.

Recipients of $1,000 scholarships included seniors Grace Bakker and Gabriela Cruz of Park High School, and Summer Messer of Walden III High School.

Bakker plans to attend the University Wisconsin-LaCrosse and major in education. Cruz plans to attend the University Wisconsin-Parkside and major in education. Messer plans to attend Edgewood College and major in art education.

Crosby Spaulding, son of Ken and Sarah Spaulding, was the winner of the Pi Chapter Literary Competition. He is a fifth-grader at Wadewitz Elementary School. Crosby read his story to the Racine Pi Chapter members and received a certificate and a gift.

Racine Pi Chapter members Val Conner and Louise Killberg recently received a Give Back Grant from the Wisconsin State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma International to help Racine Pi Chapter make a donation of $1,600 to the Eco-Justice Center in Caledonia.

It will help provide scholarships to youth attending the Eco-J summer camps, which are outdoor, nature-based programs that get children excited about and engaged with the natural world.

Each week-long camp explores a different theme with age appropriate hands-on investigations, art projects and games.