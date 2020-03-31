Racine native earns Kennedy Center honor

“It’s challenging, naturally,” he said not long after learning about the Kennedy Center honor. “Some days are harder than others but then days like this make those days worth it. I think that’s what counts—taking advantage of those days that make all the other crazy days make sense.”

Formidable competition

For the “Nat Turner in Jerusalem” production, getting a showcase at the KCACTF in Madison was an honor itself. Nat Turner was one of 1,500 productions submitted for consideration and was the lone representative from Wisconsin in Region III, which includes colleges and universities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Regional festivals like the one in Madison were held in eight locations nationwide. The National Festival in Washington then typically follows.

Because it was selected for the regional festival, “Nat Turner” is also up for consideration for a national award. The results of that contest will be announced next month.

Just Carter and three others nationally earned the invitations to D.C. for the ceremony.

“This is a big honor he’s been given and it was well-deserved,” Angwall said. “He worked very hard and he did a great job with the role.”