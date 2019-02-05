Try 1 month for 99¢
Piano competition winners

Pictured in the front row, from left are: Ben Menzhuber, Josephine Weisensel, Mykel Luxon; back row, Jack Millin, Benjamin Nelson and Camila Garcia-Novelli.

RACINE — The Racine Music Teachers Association held its 2019 Piano Competition at Carthage College Jan. 20.

Two judges heard piano students from Racine and Kenosha counties perform from memory and compositions from the Romantic period. Students competed in either the Junior Division (grades 6-8) or Senior Division (grades 9-12). Winners received a cash award, a commemorative medal and a performance in an honors recital Jan. 27 at the Siena Center.

Winners from the Racine area included:

Junior Division (grades 6-8):

  • Third place — Mykel Luxon, seventh grade, Walden Middle School, student of Lynn Orlando.
  • Honorable mention — Ben Menzhuber, sixth grade, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz.

Senior Division (grades 9-12):

  • First Place — Benjamin Nelson, senior, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
  • Third Place — Camilia Garcia-Novelli, senior, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
  • Fourth Place — Jack Millin, sophomore, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
  • Honorable Mention — Josephine Weisensel, freshman, Horlick High School, student of Marilyn Justus.
