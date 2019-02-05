RACINE — The Racine Music Teachers Association held its 2019 Piano Competition at Carthage College Jan. 20.
Two judges heard piano students from Racine and Kenosha counties perform from memory and compositions from the Romantic period. Students competed in either the Junior Division (grades 6-8) or Senior Division (grades 9-12). Winners received a cash award, a commemorative medal and a performance in an honors recital Jan. 27 at the Siena Center.
Winners from the Racine area included:
Junior Division (grades 6-8):
- Third place — Mykel Luxon, seventh grade, Walden Middle School, student of Lynn Orlando.
- Honorable mention — Ben Menzhuber, sixth grade, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz.
Senior Division (grades 9-12):
- First Place — Benjamin Nelson, senior, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
- Third Place — Camilia Garcia-Novelli, senior, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
- Fourth Place — Jack Millin, sophomore, The Prairie School, student of Terri Seitz
- Honorable Mention — Josephine Weisensel, freshman, Horlick High School, student of Marilyn Justus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.