Racine Lutheran’s open house is Oct. 17

Racine Lutheran High School student ambassadors will provide tours at the school’s open house for prospective students Oct. 17.

RACINE — An open house for prospective students will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.

Middle school students and their families are invited to tour the school and meet the teachers and coaches, and explore its academics, fine arts and athletics programs. Visitors can learn about the school’s building expansion project, which includes a new gymnasium, fitness center/weight room and several classrooms. Application materials for the 2023-2024 school year will be available.

Racine Lutheran offers academics in a faith-based setting. Scholarships and financial aid programs are available, and tuition is tax deductible. For more information, go to RacineLutheran.org, call the Admissions Office at 262-637-6538 or email admissions@RacineLutheran.org.

