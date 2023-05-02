RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold its Fine Arts Festival Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. The art gallery opens at 6 p.m.

The event will celebrate multiple facets of the school’s thriving fine arts program. Unique art projects and industrial art creations will be showcased in the school’s commons. Student musicians from the Concert Band, Chamber Choir and Handbell Ensemble will perform.

There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted at the end of the concert.