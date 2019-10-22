{{featured_button_text}}
RLHS Harvest Fair.jpg

The Racine Lutheran High School Ladies' Guild Harvest Fair is returning Nov. 2 for a 66th year.

RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild has scheduled its 66th annual Harvest Fair for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.

Attendees can browse more than 30 booths offering homemade bakery, homegrown fresh vegetables and fruit, pickles, jams, home-canned goods, caramel apples, handmade crafts and needlecrafts. Booths will be filled with antiques, collectibles, toys, dolls, jewelry, handbags, linens, books, holiday decorations, household helpers, knitted and crocheted items, sports memorabilia and a variety of unique gifts.

A lunch bar will offer soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts, coffee and homemade pie. Live music will be provided by the pan-flute group Inkapirka.

There is no admission fee. The school is handicapped-accessible and strollers are welcome. Proceeds of the fair benefit the school.

