Racine Lutheran hosts art festival concert

RLHS Fine Arts Festival Concert

The RLHS Fine Arts Festival concert is May 13.

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will host its Fine Arts Festival concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The art gallery opens at 6 p.m.

The festival will celebrate multiple facets of the school’s fine arts program. Art projects and industrial art creations will be showcased in the school’s commons. Student musicians from the Concert Choir, Concert Band, Chamber Choir and Handbell Ensemble will perform, as well as the grade school beginner and symphonic bands.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

