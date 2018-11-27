RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School recently hosted its annual Academic Bowl, with participants from Racine Christian School, and Concordia, St. John’s and Trinity Lutheran schools. Events for individual competition included a spelling bee and paper-airplane-flying contest.
Teams of students also participated in a Quiz Bowl and a tower-building competition.
Spelling bee winners for fifth and sixth grades were: Seth Bourne from Trinity Lutheran School, first place; David Groen from Racine Christian School, second; and Cullen Lisowski from Concordia Lutheran School, third. Winners of the seventh and eighth grade spelling bee were: Richard Spencer from Trinity Lutheran School, first place; Adrianna Rich from Concordia Lutheran School, second; and Brooke Behringer from Trinity Lutheran School, third.
The airplane toss challenged fifth and sixth grade students to employ dynamics and achieve the longest-possible flight. Awards included: Jordan Ramos from Trinity Lutheran School, first place at 49 feet, 8 inches; Vinnie Jensen from Racine Christian School, second; and Josiah Hasseldahl from St. John’s Lutheran School, third.
The Quiz Bowl featured fast and furious competition to answer questions about science, math and history. Racine Christian’s team took top honors in the fifth and sixth-grade Quiz Bowl. Team members included Aiden Corveleyn, David Groen, Ellyn Jenks, Vinnie Jensen, Cameron Martin, Ginger Pessin and Matthew Walker.
Trinity Lutheran School’s team took first place in the seventh- and eighth-grade Quiz Bowl, securing the coveted traveling trophy. Team members were Nathan Bourne, Johnny Burke, Jayden Jaramillo, Isabella Matson, Kaleb Miller and Lindsey Thoennes.
The paper-tower competition challenged seventh- and eighth-grade teams to employ basic physics and engineering principles to build the tallest-possible tower, using only four sheets of newspaper. The Racine Christian School team of Raymond Jensen and Michael Tenuta received first place at 11 feet 5 inches; The Trinity Lutheran School team of Brooke Behringer, Megan Farrey and Salma Ibarra, took second place; St. John’s Lutheran School team of Sophia Dickkut, Sarah Seils and Izsy Wolf, took third place.
