 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine Lutheran hosts annual Academic Bowl

  • 0
Concordia team

Racine Lutheran High School’s Academic Bowl features a competitive Quiz Bowl. Concordia Lutheran School had this year’s winning team, netting the coveted traveling trophy. From left are team members Sage Golon, Sebastian Joyce, Isaac Cruz and Elina Cihler.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School hosted its annual Academic Bowl with participants from Concordia, St. John’s and Trinity Lutheran schools. Events for individual competition included a spelling bee and paper airplane-flying contest. Teams of students participated in a Quiz Bowl and a paper tower-building competition.

Spelling bee winners are: Grades five and six — Eliseo Velasquez, Concordia, first place; Lucy Bitner, Concordia, second; Clara Pratt, Trinity, third. Grades seven and eight — Ruby Blythe, Trinity, first place; Rielynn Krenzke, Concordia, second; Elina Cihler, Concordia, third.

The airplane toss challenged fifth- and sixth-grade students to employ dynamics and achieve the longest flight. Awards were: Timothy Robinson, Concordia, first place at 31 feet 11 ½ inches; Lou Duchac, St. John’s, second; Liam Upchurch, St. John’s, third.

People are also reading…

The Quiz Bowl included questions about science, math, literature, athletics, history and the Bible. Trinity’s team took top honors in fifth- and sixth-grade. Team members were Tate Commodore, Hanna Holm, Quincy Niermann, Jade Orta and Austin Petersen. Concordia’s team took first place in the seventh- and eighth-grade, securing the coveted traveling trophy. Team members were Elina Cihler, Isaac Cruz, Sage Golon and Sebastian Joyce.

The paper-tower competition challenged seventh- and eighth-grade teams to use only sheets of newspaper to employ basic physics and engineering principles to build the tallest tower. Awards were: St. John’s team of Eli Coughlin and Evan Kotowski, first place at 8 feet 7 inches; St. John’s team of Christian Pallamolla and Daniel Pallamolla, second;Trinity’s team of Will Schumaker and Brayden Wilde, third.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Something we all needed’ | Mitchell training intended to help staff, student emotions

‘Something we all needed’ | Mitchell training intended to help staff, student emotions

Priscilla Marquez knew something needed to change. When students become upset, teachers do not always know how to respond. “Last year was a year like none other,” Marquez said. “Every day it was trying to adjust to getting back to somewhat of a normal year.” That is why Marquez, principal of Mitchell K-8 School, wanted professional development training for staff regarding emotional regulation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News