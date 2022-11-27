Racine Lutheran hosts annual Academic Bowl

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School hosted its annual Academic Bowl with participants from Concordia, St. John’s and Trinity Lutheran schools. Events for individual competition included a spelling bee and paper airplane-flying contest. Teams of students participated in a Quiz Bowl and a paper tower-building competition.

Spelling bee winners are: Grades five and six — Eliseo Velasquez, Concordia, first place; Lucy Bitner, Concordia, second; Clara Pratt, Trinity, third. Grades seven and eight — Ruby Blythe, Trinity, first place; Rielynn Krenzke, Concordia, second; Elina Cihler, Concordia, third.

The airplane toss challenged fifth- and sixth-grade students to employ dynamics and achieve the longest flight. Awards were: Timothy Robinson, Concordia, first place at 31 feet 11 ½ inches; Lou Duchac, St. John’s, second; Liam Upchurch, St. John’s, third.

The Quiz Bowl included questions about science, math, literature, athletics, history and the Bible. Trinity’s team took top honors in fifth- and sixth-grade. Team members were Tate Commodore, Hanna Holm, Quincy Niermann, Jade Orta and Austin Petersen. Concordia’s team took first place in the seventh- and eighth-grade, securing the coveted traveling trophy. Team members were Elina Cihler, Isaac Cruz, Sage Golon and Sebastian Joyce.

The paper-tower competition challenged seventh- and eighth-grade teams to use only sheets of newspaper to employ basic physics and engineering principles to build the tallest tower. Awards were: St. John’s team of Eli Coughlin and Evan Kotowski, first place at 8 feet 7 inches; St. John’s team of Christian Pallamolla and Daniel Pallamolla, second;Trinity’s team of Will Schumaker and Brayden Wilde, third.