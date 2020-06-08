RACINE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at Racine Lutheran High School in 2020 are:
Valedictorian, NHS Scholarship Award, Direct Admission to the Biomedical Engineering Department at the UW-Wisconsin, State of Wisconsin Valedictorian Scholarship: Griffin Radtke.
Salutatorian, RLHS Student of the Month February 2020, NHS Leadership Award, The John Phillip Sousa Band Award, University of Kentucky-Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship for Non-Residents, William C. Parker Scholarship, WLC Presidential Scholarship, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship, College Visit Scholarship, Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential, Luther Promise Guarantee, CUS Choice Lutheran High Graduate, High School Scholar Athlete Award from Racine Heritage Museum and Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Connor Petricek.
The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Michael Andersen.
Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship, Concordia Grant, Luther Promise, CUS Choice Lutheran High Grad, Concordia University Wisconsin Music Scholarship, UW-Eau Claire Academic Scholarship, UW-Green Bay Academic Scholarship, UW-La Crosse Academic Scholarship: Aaron Block.
Antelope Scholarship, Canyon Christian Schools Consortium: Skylar Bloom.
Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship, Luther Promise Guarantee, CUS Choice Lutheran High Grad, Carroll University Presidential Scholarship, Carroll University Alumni Award: Abigail Guziewicz.
RLHS Aaron (Spiritual Leadership) Award, The National School Choral Award: Brittney Harrison.
University of Upper Iowa and College of Dupage football scholarships: Jaylen Houston.
Miss RLHS Award for Outstanding Service to School and the Community, RLHS Isaiah (Biblical Scholar) Award, NHS Character Award, Wisconsin Lutheran College Academic Scholarship, Christian Connector Scholarship, College Visit Scholarship, WSMA State Music Award-Rating: 1, RLHS Talent Show Award, Margaret Sawinski Memorial Award, Jaeke Foundation Award: Sofia Luxem.
NHS Service Award: Hannah Mertins.
Dakota State University Softball Athletic Scholarship: Lynnae Newell.
Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship, Concordia University Wisconsin Early FASFA Filing Grant, Concordia Grant, Luther Promise Guarantee, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, Estimated Wisconsin Grant, Federal Work Study, Unlimited Potential Scholarship, CUS Choice Lutheran High Grad: Amy Rosales.
Edison State Community College Full Tuition: Lydia Sanchez.
Covenant Presbyterian, Carthage Alumni, Financial Grant, College Visit Grant, Hillsboro Scholarship, Southport Grant, Tri-County Grant: Felicity Smith.
Grand Canyon University Scholarship, University of Northern Iowa Scholarship, Carthage College Scholarship: Sullivan Stanke.
RLHS Christian Scholar Athlete Award, RLHS Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, University of Minnesota Full Ride Basketball Scholarship: Caroline Strande.
RLHS Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award, Robert Morris University Athletic Scholarship: Tyler Tenner.
Mr. RLHS Award for Outstanding Service to School and the Community, RLHS Good Samaritan (Service) Award, Concordia University Scholarship: Jacob Tietyen.
Kiwanis Music Scholarship: Joshua VanRuden.
RLHS Christian Scholar Athlete Award, RLHS Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award, Dan Roeder Award (12 sports), WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Carthage College Academic Excellence Grant, Directors Grant, Early FASFA Grant, Carthage Financial Grant, Hillsboro Scholarship, Southport Grant, Tri-County Grant, Trustee Grant, Carthage Visit Grant: David Voss.
RLHS Student of the Month January 2020, Ignatian Distinction Scholarship, Père Marquette Scholarship, Pillars Scholarship, Leadership Scholarship, Chicago Okinawa Kenjinkai Scholarship, Augusta Addison Award, Lutheran High School Award: Anna Walker.
Butler Bulldog Achievement Award: Carter Williams.
RLHS Daniel (Perseverance) Award, Perkins Family Scholarship: Taylor Williams.
Carthage College Scholarship: Benjamin Young.
National Honor Society Gold Cord Award of Excellence: Abigail Guziewicz, Brianamichelle Habeck, Brittney Harrison, Sofia Luxem, Hannah Mertins, Connor Petricek, Griffin Radtke, Amy Rosales, Angelica Salinas, Sullivan Stanke, Caroline Strande, Jacob Tietyen, Anna Walker and Carter Williams.
RLHS High Honors Academic Achievement Letter Award Senior Year: Aaron Block, Abigail Guziewicz, Brittney Harrison, Jaylen Houston, Sofia Luxem, Connor Petricek, Griffin Radtke, Amy Rosales, Felicity Smith, Caroline Strande, Jacob Tietyen and Anna Walker.
Metro Classic Conference Scholar Athlete Award: Abigail Guziewicz, Brianamichelle Habeck, Brittney Harrison, Sofia Luxem, Felicity Smith, Sullivan Stanke, Caroline Strande, Jacob Tietyen and David Voss.
RLHS Drama Award Winners: Brittney Harrison, Keegan Lucareli, Connor Petricek, Kiersten Reynoso, Angelica Salinas, Jacob Tietyen, Joshua VanRuden, Anna Walker, Taylor Williams and Benjamin Young.
