RACINE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at Racine Lutheran High School in 2020 are:

Valedictorian, NHS Scholarship Award, Direct Admission to the Biomedical Engineering Department at the UW-Wisconsin, State of Wisconsin Valedictorian Scholarship: Griffin Radtke.

Salutatorian, RLHS Student of the Month February 2020, NHS Leadership Award, The John Phillip Sousa Band Award, University of Kentucky-Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship for Non-Residents, William C. Parker Scholarship, WLC Presidential Scholarship, Partners in Christian Education Scholarship, College Visit Scholarship, Concordia University Wisconsin Presidential, Luther Promise Guarantee, CUS Choice Lutheran High Graduate, High School Scholar Athlete Award from Racine Heritage Museum and Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Connor Petricek.