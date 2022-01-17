 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine Lutheran High School open house set Jan. 24

  • 0

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold an open house for prospective students from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Middle-school students and their families are invited to tour the school, meet the teachers and coaches, and explore its academics, fine arts and athletics programs. Application materials for the 2022-2023 school year will be available.

Racine Lutheran offers challenging academics in a faith-based setting. Its focus is on faith, learning, character and leadership. Scholarships and financial aid programs are available, and tuition is tax deductible.

For more information, go to RacineLutheran.org, call 262-637-6538 or email sdrummond@RacineLutheran.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position through Feb. 4.

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RACINE — Retired elementary teacher Jeff Siuta was honored as Volunteer of the Year for service to the community by the Racine Area Retired Ed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News