Racine Lutheran High School open house set Jan. 24

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold an open house for prospective students from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Middle-school students and their families are invited to tour the school, meet the teachers and coaches, and explore its academics, fine arts and athletics programs. Application materials for the 2022-2023 school year will be available.

Racine Lutheran offers challenging academics in a faith-based setting. Its focus is on faith, learning, character and leadership. Scholarships and financial aid programs are available, and tuition is tax deductible.

For more information, go to RacineLutheran.org, call 262-637-6538 or email sdrummond@RacineLutheran.org.

