Racine Lutheran High presents 'Anne of Green Gables'

RACINE — “Anne of Green Gables” will be staged Oct. 29 to Nov. 6 at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, finally returning to the stage has been a much-needed creative outlet,” said RLHS senior and actress Amelia Hansing.

Based on the classic novel, this adaption of “Anne of Green Gables” by Peter DeLaurier follows Anne, a squirrely, young orphan, set on wooing the hearts of her new adoptive parents. Aging brother and sister, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, learn to appreciate Anne’s “great scope for imagination.” Through her unprecedented reactions, erratic decision-making and romantic perspective, Anne discovers unwavering love, friendship and family in the beautiful “kindred spirits” of Avonlea.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Doors open one hour before performances. Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for senior citizens 60 and older and students. Tickets are available online at racinelutheran.org or at the door.

