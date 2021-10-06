 Skip to main content
Racine Lutheran High plans open house
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold an open house for prospective students from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

Middle school students and their families are invited to tour the school and meet the teachers and coaches, and explore the academic, fine arts and athletics programs. Application materials for the 2022-2023 school year will be available. Face coverings are required.

Racine Lutheran offers academics in a faith-based setting with a focus on learning, character and leadership. Scholarships and financial aid programs are available, and tuition is tax deductible.

For more information, go to RacineLutheran.org, call 262-637-6538 or email sdrummond@RacineLutheran.org.

