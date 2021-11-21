 Skip to main content
Racine Lutheran High hosts Academic Bowl

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School hosted its annual Academic Bowl with participants from Concordia, St. John’s and Trinity Lutheran schools. Events for individual competition included a spelling bee and paper-airplane-flying contest. Teams of students participated in a Quiz Bowl and a paper tower-building competition.

Spelling Bee winners:

Grades five and six: Jocelyn Miller, Trinity, first place; Elina Cihler, Concordia, second; Clara Pratt, Trinity, third.

Grades seven and eight: Ruby Blythe, Trinity, first place; Sage Golon, Concordia, second; Brandon Schmidt, Concordia, third.

The airplane toss challenged fifth-sixth grade students to employ dynamics and achieve the longest-possible flight. Awards were: Logan Nevius, St. John’s, first place at 54 feet, 9 inches; Tate Commodore, Trinity, second; Finn Palenik, St. John’s, third.

The Quiz Bowl featured competition to answer questions about science, math, literature, athletics, history and the Bible. St. John’s team took top honors in the fifth-sixth grade Quiz Bowl. Team members were A.J. Contreras, Emily Grant, Evan Kotowski, Logan Nevius and Logan Ramsey. St. John’s team also took first place in the seventh-eighth grade Quiz Bowl, securing the coveted traveling trophy. Team members were Max Contreras, Levi Lockie, Cole Salinas, Daniel Schweitzer and Lucas Wyatt.

The paper-tower competition challenged seventh-eighth grade teams to employ basic physics and engineering principles to build the tallest-possible tower, using only sheets of newspaper. Awards were: Trinity team of MaKynna Matthews and Jordan Ramos at 10 feet, 1 inch, first place; St. John’s team of Josiah Hasseldahl and Lucas Wyatt, second; Trinity team of Allison Blome, Phoenix Falaschi and Sophie Schmitz, third.

