RACINE — Following the recent tragic death of a Milwaukee police officer, Racine Lutheran High School staff and students created almost 200 gift bags to hand out to the Racine Police Department.
RLHS faculty member Paul Tuskowski suggested the school show gratitude to local officers with the gift bags, which were handed out after a schoolwide fundraiser on Valentine’s Day. The fundraiser, named Support Blue Care Packages, collected nearly $800.
More than 185 gift bags were filled with hand sanitizer, facial tissue, gum, sunflower seeds, mixed nuts, Jolly Ranchers, Life Savers, lip balm and granola bars. Additionally, each officer received a handwritten Bible verse from a student.
The Bible verses were:
- Deuteronomy 31:6: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
- Psalm 144:1-2: “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trans my hands for way and my fingers for battle. He is my steadfast love and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield and in whom I take refuge.”
“We want to show support for the work that is being done by the Racine Police Department to keep our community safe, especially given unfortunate recent events in Milwaukee and aroudn the country,” Tuskowski said. “Many of our alumni, as well as parents of students, serve us through careers in law enforcement. We pray for the safety of all the officers and recognize their important to the city.”
