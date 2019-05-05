Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School announced this summer's athletic camp opportunities.

Visit RacineLutheran.org, and click on Athletics to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2019-20 enrollments.

The following camps will be offered:

  • RLHS Girls Basketball Camp: 10 a.m.-noon June 17-20. Grades 4-9. $60.
  • Sader Strength and Speed: Boys 8-9 a.m., girls 9-10 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Grades 8-12. Free.  
  • RLHS Co-ed Volleyball Camp: 1-3 p.m. July 8-11 . Grades 4-8. $60.
  • RLHS Girls Volleyball Camp: 9 a.m.-noon July 8-11. Grades 9-12. $60.
  • Alex Scales “A Star is Born” Boys Basketball Camps: June 24-27. For more information, email travian.allen@rusd.org

To learn more about RLHS and its athletic offerings and camps, contact Jason Block at 262-637-6538 or jblock@RacineLutheran.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments