RACINE — Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony will host a bring-a-friend night from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The event is open to the public.

Attendees are asked to bring their instrument and play along with the group in rehearsal. The event will include prizes and a pizza party at break time.

The Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony, whose mission is to focus on enhancing skills and passion for musical performance in area youth, caters to students in grades five through 12 who play instruments. Rehearsals take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church.

For more information, send an email to rkysymphony@gamil.com or call 262-488-8765. 

