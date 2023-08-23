RACINE — Eric Rannow has wanted to be an educator since second grade, when his teacher created an excellent classroom environment based on respect and relationships.

Rannow hopes to eventually emulate that teacher. He was one of five Racine Unified 2023 high school graduates who recently signed a letter of intent to teach at RUSD after graduating college with an education degree.

The letter comes with a guaranteed job placement and $5,000 signing bonus.

Rannow, a Park High School graduate, soon will start college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, which he picked in part because of its education program.

He wants to teach third or fourth grade. That became clear during rehearsal for Park’s spring musical when Rannow worked with students in those grades.

“They’re so innocent and so chaotic but really sweet,” Rannow said.

Mike Lynch, Park workplace learning coordinator, worked with Rannow during his senior year to help him receive teaching experience.

Early in an initial conversation, Lynch knew Rannow was serious about pursuing an educational career.

“It was pretty much a no-brainer,” Lynch said.

Rannow was a Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School special education assistant the past school year. He worked at the building every other day during the first semester and every day during the second semester.

Rannow appreciated the teachers he worked with and was inspired by how educators balanced personal and professional responsibilities.

“It was such an eye-opening experience,” Rannow said.

Rannow believes quality instructors emphasize relationships with students, are relatable and treat everyone with understanding and patience.

“You can find parts of yourself in a really good teacher,” Rannow said.

Lynch agreed and said being personable and caring about students is key.

“If you’re not able to form those relationships, it’s really, really difficult to get that academic piece through,” Lynch said. “Everything will naturally follow from that.”

A lot can change in four years, but Rannow is not fretting about potential adjustments to his career path, saying he will deal with those if they arrive.

“If that does end up happening, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there,” Rannow said. “I don’t like to worry about things in the future that I can’t control.”

The revamped RUSD program aimed at incentivizing area young people to return to Racine as teachers completed its second year in 2022-23, according to Lynch.

Lynch, who is from Chicago, said being from the area ideally makes it easier for instructors to form connections with students.

“I think it’s important to have those roots, if possible,” Lynch said. “Understanding the climate and culture in Racine is important, and to keep the talent in Racine, I think, just makes us a stronger community.”

Rannow said hometown teachers are important because they know the city and can relate to students’ experiences.

“They know the people, they know the buildings,” Rannow said. “They’re way more familiar with it than anybody else would be. They can relate to the students more than a new person. They’ve been in their shoes, exactly in their shoes. They know what they’re talking about.”

A second grade teacher impacted Rannow, and he hopes to have a similar impact on Racine students in a few years.