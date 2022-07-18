Racine Founders Rotary Club awards Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships

RACINE — Eleven graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $22,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.

Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of the late Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including service above self, the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

“This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships,” said Rotarian Ashley Staeck, who chairs the scholarship committee. “It’s intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability.”

This year’s scholarship winners include:

Theron Hilbert,

a Walden III High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ava Knaus, a Case High School who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Jacob Machado, a Park High School graduate who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Erik Rojas, a Park graduate who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Carter Sura, a Walden III High School graduate who plans to attend UW-Madison.

Olyvia Metoyer, a Case graduate who plans to attend Carroll University.

Donte Adams, a Park graduate who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Bryona Lewis, a Walden III graduate who plans to attend Marquette University.

Aryanna Crenshaw, a graduate of The Prai

rie School who plans to attend Carthage College.

Evelin Cruz, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate who plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Ethan Garcia, a Walden III graduate who plans to attend Marquette University.

The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.