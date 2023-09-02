Isadora Donoso-Velez talks with 4-K teacher Melissa Latham on Thursday during an open house at Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.
Bodhi Dresen met his kindergarten teacher during the open house at Janes Elementary on Thursday. RUSD students will return to the class for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Kindergarten teacher Vanessa Graef, back left, talked with Rayshawn Ellison, from left, Jayden Hibbler and Gwen Seay at Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., during Thursday's open house. Jerstad-Agerholm's 4-K through fifth grade students will attend school at Janes for the 2023-24 school year.
RACINE—After being closed for a year, Janes Elementary welcomed students and parents back for the 2023-24 school year during an open house event Thursday.
Because of construction occurring at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, about 400 students in 4-K through fifth grade will attend school at Janes Elementary in 2023-24 before returning to Jerstad-Agerholm in 2024-25.
Janes, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., was closed during the 2022-23 school year but remained ready for classroom learning, and custodial staff quickly brought the building up to speed this summer.
Teachers visited Janes over the summer to set up their new classrooms, and they will soon welcome students for the upcoming school year.
Fourth grader Egypt Golden, from left, John Ramsey, Savia McClain (standing), En’gland McClain, kindergartener Indya McClain, Kingston McClain and Travis McClain were among the hundreds of people who attended an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, from left, Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent and RUSD board member Brian O'Connell converse during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Students and families eagerly entered the newly renovated Julian Thomas Elementary on Thursday during an open house event.
Many people helped cut a ribbon during an open house Thursday at the renovated Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Principal Danielle Dekker-Shircel hugs third grader Zy’keir Fikes during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent, talks during an open house Thursday at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
