RACINE—After being closed for a year, Janes Elementary welcomed students and parents back for the 2023-24 school year during an open house event Thursday.

Because of construction occurring at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, about 400 students in 4-K through fifth grade will attend school at Janes Elementary in 2023-24 before returning to Jerstad-Agerholm in 2024-25.

Janes, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., was closed during the 2022-23 school year but remained ready for classroom learning, and custodial staff quickly brought the building up to speed this summer.

Teachers visited Janes over the summer to set up their new classrooms, and they will soon welcome students for the upcoming school year.

The first day of the 2023-24 school year at RUSD is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

As part of a deal recently approved by the Racine Unified School District Board, RUSD will transfer Janes and an adjacent parking lot to the City of Racine by July 1, 2026.

Students and families eagerly entered the newly renovated Julian Thomas Elementary on Thursday during an open house event. Many people helped cut a ribbon during the open house at the renovated Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Soren Gajewski, Racine Unified interim superintendent and RUSD board member Brian O'Connell were among the attendees. Principal Danielle Dekker-Shircel greeted students including third grader Zy'keir Fikes during the event.