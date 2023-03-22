RACINE — On mornings, AJ Zydzik sees teachers in their cars waiting to walk into school until the last minute. He sees many of those same educators, who previously loved coming to work, leave when the final bell rings.

“Morale is far lower than I have ever seen it in my building,” said Zydzik, a teacher at Case High School for 19 years.

That low morale is due to a number of factors, including school safety concerns and compensation issues. Those concerns have led some teachers to leave the Racine Unified School District in recent years, resulting in staffing shortages that cause more challenges for the remaining instructors.

Zydzik was one of several teachers who spoke out before and during Monday’s RUSD board meeting.

Educators and elected officials addressed ongoing challenges and urged Racine Unified officials to be more supportive of and collaborate with teachers to address those challenges.

“Considering the seriousness of the situation we’re now in, words can’t really express how disappointed I am,” said Matt Landry, Walden High School English teacher. “Perhaps our district does not see our teacher shortage as a problem worth talking about, but if that’s the case, I’m concerned for every single parent and student in this district.”

Demonstration

Before the board meeting, teachers rallied to raise awareness for their concerns. For about 45 minutes, around 100 people stood in the hallway of an RUSD Administrative Service Campus building where the board meets.

They held signs and chanted several phrases, including “Support teachers, support children,” “Meet and confer,” “Put some respect on my check” and “Respect us or lose us.”

The demonstration was organized by Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD educators.

Twelve people, nine of them RUSD teachers, spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting. Several attendees applauded after each person spoke.

To improve teacher pay, educators asked for an 8% cost of living adjustment and a step increase based on years of service.

“I love my job, absolutely, but that does not mean that I don’t need to feel valued and be valued for what I do,” said Jeff Abel, Park High School English teacher. “No one asks a mechanic or a nurse or a doctor if they would perform their job for less money because they love what they do, but this idea is often made when it comes time to pay teachers and educational assistants the wages they deserve … Value us, and we will work with you even harder to serve our students and our community. Value us, and we will stay.”

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email that RUSD administrators “value our staff and recognize that compensation is important to all employees.”

Tapp wrote that the RUSD board will soon “consider employee compensation increases with our budget in mind” and that an 8% cost of living adjustment and step increase would “increase the district’s structural deficit by $14 million.”

Meet and confer

Public commenters said they want RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien and other school district administrators to meet and confer with union representatives to discuss how to address school safety and retain teachers.

“RUSD is suffering an existential crisis, and we stand before you still waiting to meet,” said Angelina Cruz, Racine Educators United president. “Despite our district being ranked the worst in the state and a steep decline in enrollment, this administration refuses to meet with elected union representation, its own educators, to problem solve what must be done to best serve the kids of our community. Many changes must be made or RUSD will suffer another mass exodus of families and quality educators that it does not have the capacity to replace.”

RUSD music teacher Bill Sakalaucks briefly spoke to a brick, saying the union has heard as much from district administrators in recent months as that brick.

“Our members do not feel valued right now, nor do we feel heard or engaged in decisions that impact our jobs, our safety and our students’ outcomes,” Sakalaucks said. “The silence that resonates in these halls from our administrative team regarding solutions to improve conditions and learning outcomes and safety is deafening and damning.”

Tapp wrote that RUSD administrators “have met with the REU and President Cruz multiple times over the past couple of months” and that the school district plans to continue meeting monthly with the union.

“It’s also important to remember that employee engagement occurs through many avenues in RUSD, not only through the union voice,” Tapp wrote. “Dr. Gallien and his team are always open to hearing from our employees who bring important insights and ideas.”

Support from elected officials

Nick Schwei, Case High School English teacher, read a letter signed by 15 area elected officials supporting REU and asking administration to meet and confer with the union.

“We highly urge the RUSD administration to meet with the REU leadership and teachers so they can work on ﬁxing these issues as a team,” the letter states.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason signed the letter, as did five members of the Racine City Council and seven members of the Racine County Board of Supervisors. State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, also signed.

Racine Alderman Natalia Taft signed the letter and spoke in support of educators.

“Teachers are burnt out, teachers do not feel supported, teachers are continuing to do more with less, and they need to be heard,” Taft said.

Taft has two children in Racine Unified who adore their teachers, and she said educators must be treated better because they have a profound effect on the area.

“Teachers are the lifeblood of this community,” Tate said. “The fate of the city and the fate of Racine Unified School District are inextricably linked. They are completely dependent on one another.”

Staffing challenges

In fall 2022, the teachers union proposed creating a district-wide school safety committee, which several people mentioned during a November RUSD board meeting.

A safety committee has not been formed. Tapp wrote that “the REU has asked (RUSD) to consider this idea and we will discuss it.”

Teachers also asked for a better bereavement leave policy that accounts for more family members. Tapp wrote that the bereavement policy “is currently under review, and I anticipate the revisions coming to the board soon.”

Cruz said the concerns expressed by teachers are the same as in prior years, but now there is a greater “sense of urgency” because of staffing shortages.

“We’re an understaffed district,” Cruz said. “From our perspective, we can help (RUSD) understand maybe why it is educators don’t want to come, don’t want to remain and are leaving at a rapid clip.”

According to Tapp, RUSD has 24 vacancies in various educational roles. There are 1,560 total teaching positions at RUSD, meaning 1.5% of those slots are open.

On Aug. 18, 2022, shortly before the school year began, RUSD had 73 vacancies.

Staffing problems are not unique to Racine, but teachers feel that administration is not working in good faith with them to address the issue, which could negatively affect student outcomes.

“Show the educators in our community that you care about the sustainability of RUSD,” said Maurizia Johnson, an RUSD educational assistant. “Our students’ education depends on it.”

Zydzik said vacancies have resulted in more work for remaining teachers, who then do not have enough time to dedicate to classroom instruction, which creates “a laughably poor learning environment for our students.”

Cruz hopes administrators set up meet and confer sessions with the union in the near future to find “common-sense solutions to create stability” in schools and retain educators.

“It would be tragic to lose so many people who are so dedicated to serving the kids of the community,” Cruz said.

Zydzik said if the ongoing issues do not improve, RUSD will have trouble hiring new teachers and keeping current ones.

“I want to work in a school and district that I can be proud of, and I feel less and less of that pride each day,” Zydzik said.

