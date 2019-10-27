RACINE — Nominations open Nov. 1 for this year's Racine County Youth in Governance program.
Youth in Governance is a youth development program that empowers Racine County high school students with a voice about a myriad of issues affecting Racine County residents through direct participation in local government.
Youth in Governance representatives learn how local government operates while building their self-confidence and life skills such as motivation, initiative, independence and effective communication. Because of their participation in the Youth in Governance program, youth are better prepared to participate in political and civic life.
Those accepted into the Youth in Governance program serve on one of five Racine County Board Committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning; Finance and Human Resources; Government Services; Health and Human Development; or Public Works, Parks and Facilities.
There are two youth representatives on each of the committees. One adult member from each committee serves as a mentor to the youth representatives. Mentors offer support and guidance for the duration of the youth’s term.
While serving on the committees, youth representatives participate in meetings; they ask questions, make comments and give suggestions just as Racine County Supervisors do. Youth participate in (nonbinding) voting during committee meetings as well. The goal is that Youth in Governance representatives have the confidence and motivation to apply the life skills they acquire during their service to Racine County in future leadership positions.
Racine County residents are encouraged to consider nominating prospective students for the Youth in Governance program. Nominations are accepted online at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/youth-in-governance. Nominations will be accepted Nov. 1-Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Ten youth will be chosen to serve a one-year term beginning in May 2020.
Youth who are nominated will receive a letter indicating that they have been nominated for the Youth in Governance program and an application to complete. From the submitted applications, youth are selected for a face-to-face interview with the Government Services Committee of the Racine County Board. The committee makes recommendations to the Racine County Board chairman who, in turn, appoints youth in May of 2020.
In order to participate in the Youth in Governance program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be a current high school freshman, sophomore or junior
- Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
- Be a Racine County resident
- Attend assigned Racine County Board committee meetings, typically one or two per month
- Attend the Orientation in May 2020 and the Bus Tour of Racine County Departments in June 2020.
Youth in Governance representatives are encouraged to complete a group project during their term. A few of the projects that youth completed in past years include designing the Racine County flag, making recommendations for the library at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center and presenting vaping statistics and the negative consequences of vaping in Racine County middle schools.
The benefits of participating in Youth in Governance are numerous: a voice in informed decision-making, community change agents, productive action advocates, and thoughtful, active citizens. Through the Racine County Board Youth in Governance program, youth gain leadership skills and knowledge that will last them a lifetime.
For more information regarding the Racine County Youth in Governance program, call 262-767-2929, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/ or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
