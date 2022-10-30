Racine County Youth in Governance program accepting nominations

RACINE COUNTY — Youth in Governance is a youth development program that empowers Racine County high school students with a voice about a myriad of issues affecting Racine County residents through direct participation in local government. Youth in Governance representatives learn how local government operates while strengthening the life skills of motivation, initiative, independence and effective communication. Because of their participation in the Youth in Governance program, youth are better prepared to participate in political and civic life.

Youth accepted into the Youth in Governance program serve on one of five Racine County Board Committees — Economic Development and Land Use Planning, Finance and Human Resources, Government Services, Health and Human Development, or Public Works, Parks, and Facilities. There are two youth representatives on each of the five committees. Two adult members from each committee serve as a mentor to the youth representatives. Mentors offer support and guidance for the duration of the youth representative’s one-year term.

While serving on the committees, youth representatives participate during meetings in similar ways as the Racine County supervisors do. Youth ask questions, make comments and give suggestions. Youth representatives participate in (nonbinding) voting during committee meetings as well. The goal is that Youth in Governance representatives have the confidence and motivation to apply the life skills they acquire during their service to Racine County in future leadership positions.

In order to participate in the Youth in Governance program, applicants must meet the following criteria. 1.) Be a current high school freshman, sophomore, or junior; 2.) Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale; 3.) Be a Racine County resident; 4.) Attend assigned Racine County Board committee meetings, typically one or two per month; and 5.) Attend an orientation in April 2023, a mentor/mentee orientation in May 2023, and two bus tours of Racine County Departments in June 2023.

Youth in Governance representatives are encouraged to complete a group project during their term.

People who know of a youth interested in government can nominate them for the Youth in Governance program. Nominations are accepted online at racine.extension.wisc.edu (click on Youth in Governance). Nominations will be accepted Nov. 1 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Ten youth will be chosen to serve a one-year term beginning in April 2023.