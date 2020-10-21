Racine County Youth in Governance nominations wanted

Nominations for the Racine County Youth in Governance program are now being accepted. It is a youth development program that empowers Racine County high school students with a voice about issues affecting Racine County residents through direct participation in local government. It is a program of the Racine County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension-Racine County.

Youth in Governance representatives learn how local government operates while building their self-confidence and life skills such as motivation, initiative, independence and effective communication.

Youth accepted into the Youth in Governance program serve on one of five Racine County Board committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning; Finance and Human Resources; Government Services; Health and Human Development; or Public Works, Parks, and Facilities. There are two youth representatives on each of the committees. Each youth representative has a mentor from the committee on which he or she serves.