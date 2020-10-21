Racine County Youth in Governance nominations wanted

Nominations for the Racine County Youth in Governance program are now being accepted. It is a youth development program that empowers Racine County high school students with a voice about issues affecting Racine County residents through direct participation in local government. It is a program of the Racine County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension-Racine County.
Youth in Governance representatives learn how local government operates while building their self-confidence and life skills such as motivation, initiative, independence and effective communication.
Youth accepted into the Youth in Governance program serve on one of five Racine County Board committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning; Finance and Human Resources; Government Services; Health and Human Development; or Public Works, Parks, and Facilities. There are two youth representatives on each of the committees. Each youth representative has a mentor from the committee on which he or she serves.
While serving on the committees, youth representatives participate in meetings. They ask questions, make comments and give suggestions just as Racine County supervisors do. Youth participate in (nonbinding) voting during committee meetings as well. The goal is that Youth in Governance representatives have the confidence and motivation to apply the life skills they acquire during their service to Racine County in future leadership positions.
People may nominate a youth who is interested in government? Nominations are accepted online at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/youth-in-governance. Nominations are accepted Nov. 2 through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Ten youth will be chosen to serve a one-year term beginning in April.
Youth who are nominated will receive a letter indicating that they have been nominated for the Youth in Governance program and given an application to complete. From the submitted applications, youth are selected for an interview with the Government Services Committee of the Racine County Board. The Committee makes recommendations to the Racine County Board Chairman who, in turn, appoints youth.
In order to participate in the Youth in Governance program, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be a current high school freshman, sophomore or junior
- Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
- Be a Racine County resident
- Attend assigned Racine County Board committee meetings (typically one or two per month)
- Attend the orientation in April and the bus tour of Racine County departments in June
Youth in Governance representatives are encouraged to complete a group project during their term. Several projects that youth completed in past years include designing the Racine County flag, making recommendations for the library at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center, presenting vaping statistics and the negative consequences of vaping in Racine County middle schools, making recommendations for the supervised visitation room at the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, and coordinating information on the essentials of voter registration for high school junior and seniors.
For more information, call 262-767-2929, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
