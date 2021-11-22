Racine County Youth in Governance accepting nominations

RACINE COUNTY — Nominations are being accepted for the Racine County Youth in Governance program.

Youth in Governance is a youth development program that empowers Racine County high school students with a voice about a myriad of issues affecting Racine County residents through direct participation in local government. Youth in Governance representatives learn how local government operates while strengthening the life skills of motivation, initiative, independence and effective communication. Because of their participation in the Youth in Governance program, youth are better prepared to participate in political and civic life.

Participation

Youth accepted into the program serve on one of five Racine County Board committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning; Finance and Human Resources; Government Services; Health and Human Development; or Public Works, Parks, and Facilities. There are two youth representatives on each of the five committees. Two adult members from each committee serve as a mentor to the youth representatives. Mentors offer support and guidance for the duration of the youth representative’s one-year term.

While serving on the committees, youth representatives participate during meetings in similar ways as the Racine County supervisors do. Youth ask questions, make comments and give suggestions. Youth representatives participate in (nonbinding) voting during committee meetings as well. The goal is that YIG representatives have the confidence and motivation to apply the life skills they acquire during their service to Racine County in future leadership positions.

Nominate a student

The public is invited to nominate a youth who is interested in government. Nominations are accepted online at racine.extension.wisc.edu (click on Youth in Governance). Nominations will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Ten youth will be chosen to serve a one-year term beginning in April.

In order to participate in the Youth in Governance program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a current high school freshman, sophomore, or junior;

Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale;

Be a Racine County resident;

Attend assigned Racine County Board committee meetings, typically one or two per month; and 5.) Attend an orientation in April 2022, a mentor/mentee orientation in May 2022, and two bus tours of Racine County Departments in June 2022.

Youth who are nominated will receive a letter indicating that they have been nominated for the program and an application to complete. From the submitted applications, youth are selected for a face-to-face interview with the Government Services Committee of the Racine County Board. The committee makes recommendations to the Racine County Board chairman who, in turn, appoints youth in April of 2022.

Group project

Youth in Governance representatives are encouraged to complete a group project during their term. Several projects that youth completed in past years include designing the Racine County flag, making recommendations for the library at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center, presenting vaping statistics and the negative consequences of vaping in Racine County middle schools, making recommendations for the supervised visitation room at the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, coordinating information on the essentials of voter registration for high school junior and seniors, and creating a Youth in Governance sponsored scholarship to help defray the costs of higher education.

The benefits of participating in Youth in Governance include having a voice in informed decision-making, engaging as a community change agent, and being a thoughtful, active citizen. Through the Racine County Board Youth in Governance program, youth gain leadership skills and knowledge that will last them a lifetime.

For information on the Racine County Youth in Governance Program, call 262-767-2929, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or send email to uwextension@racinecounty.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0