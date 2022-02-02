Racine County youth can win a week at Camp Anokijig

PLYMOUTH — Camp Anokijig announces two scholarship opportunities for Racine County youth.

Knightwood

The Knightwood Essay Contest is for youth ages 7 to 16 who live or go to school in Racine County.

Knighthood is an Anokijig honor society that values service to self, others and higher values. Essay prompts (younger students may choose to draw a picture to illustrate their answer):

Think of something that you could do to have a positive impact (make a difference or change that is good) on your community. Describe how you will accomplish this.

What is one thing you’ve done that you’re proud of yourself for? Why are you proud, and what did you learn from this accomplishment?

Think of someone in your community (Examples: a parent, coach, teacher, group leader) that you look up to. Why do you look up to them? What lessons can you learn from them? How do you plan on applying those lessons in your life?

Winners receive one week of resident summer camp. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 11. Essays may be submitted at anokijig.com/essay22.

Phil's Fun'd

Phil’s Fun’d is for youth ages 10 to 12 who live or go to school in Racine County. Youth should write a paper answering the question, “What does family mean to me?”

Winners receive one week at camp, one horseback ride and $50 in camper’s Trading Post account.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 11. Preference will go to children whose families are currently experiencing financial challenges. Youth can fill out a financial form and upload the essay at anokijig.com/philsfund.

Camp dates

Summer camp weeks for scholarship winners are June 12-18, June 19-25 or July 3-9, 2022. Weeks will be awarded based on availability For more information, email allisons@anokijig.net or call 920-893-0782

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is required to attend Camp Anokijig this year.

