RACINE — Each year, the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame and each high school through Racine County recognize two athletes from each school as Scholar Athletes.
These students are chosen for their athletic achievements and academic excellence, as well as their outstanding leadership and citizenship in school and throughout the community.
This year’s Scholar Athletes are: Emily Alan and Tyler Duesing, of Burlington High School; Lauren Waiss and Jaxon Ford, of Case High School; Finn O’Brien and Brandon Pum, of Catholic Central High School; Oliva Pitrof and Matthew Barrientez, of Horlick High School; Adele Senzig and Rashaad Henderson, of Park High School; Caroline Strande and Connor Petricek, of Racine Lutheran High School; Kelsey Carrington and Peyton Johnson, of St. Catherine’s High School; Sarah Gesner and Caden Holum, of The Prairie School; Megan Baker and Kevin Hall, of Union Grove High School; and Jayda Obluck and Nicholas Goldammer, of Waterford High School.
These athletes will be honored at the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 24 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The celebrations will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a cocktail, silent auction and raffle; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; and the ceremony will follow. Tickets are $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at rcsportshall.org or by calling the museum at 262-636-3926.
The 2019 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is sponsored by The Journal Times, Mid-States Tube Corp., Preservation-Racine, Norris and Judith Richardson, SC Johnson, Racine Civic Centre, Robert and Kathy Toeppe and Twin Disc.
Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main Street, is home to the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit, which not only showcases each year's Hall of Fame inductees, but also the extensive and crucial role of sports in Racine County’s history.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Street parking is available and there is no admission fee.
