RACINE — Each year, the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame and high schools throughout Racine County recognize two athletes from each school as Scholar Athletes. These athletes are scheduled to be honored at the induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Racine Civic Centre Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The celebrations begin at 5:45 p.m. with a cocktail, silent auction, and raffle; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; and the ceremony to follow.
These students are chosen for their athletic achievements and academic excellence, as well as their outstanding leadership and citizenship in school and throughout the community.
This year’s Scholar Athletes are:
- Burlington High School: Emma Langley and John Hartzell.
- Case High School: Cayla Julius and Jonah Nguyen.
- Catholic Central High School: Grace Spiegelhoff and Luke Sassano.
- Horlick High School: Arianna Singer and Ethan Gegare.
- Park High School: Victoria Jones and Nobal Days.
- Racine Lutheran High School: Alexis Thomas and Tyler Hoover.
- St. Catherine’s High School: Molly Brown and Quinn Cafferty.
- The Prairie School: Jolie Larson and Vincen Guardiola.
- Union Grove High School: Daphne Sieg and Nathan Koch.
- Waterford High School: Aubrie Torhorst and Andre DeGree.
Tickets cost $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at rcsportshall.org or by calling Racine Heritage Museum at 262-636-3926.
