RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum has announced the slate of exemplary athletes, coaches and sports teams being inducted in the 2019 Class of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s class includes:
- Krystal Ellis, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate who earned AP All-State honors throughout her high school basketball career. Ellis also broke the all-time scoring record while at Marquette University.
- Baseball catcher Jason Jaramillo, a 1994 graduate of Case High School, who went on to play professionally, for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburg Pirates.
- Harvey Knuckles, a standout forward for St. Catherine’s who went on to a long and successful career in the European professional leagues.
- Park High School wrestler Frank Velasquez who, between 1969 and 1971, became one of the most decorated wrestlers in Wisconsin history, earning three state championships.
- John Vodenlich, who was an outstanding catcher for Case High School, earning Conference Player of the Year in 1987. He went on to earn All-American recognition at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He currently coaches the Whitewater Baseball team, and has led them to two national championships.
Vince Stellman, a longtime boxing coach, will be the recipient of the Deep Roots award. Stellman operated the Racine Boxing Club throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Stellman worked tirelessly to train and mentor young athletes, and provide them with the opportunity to participate in nationally recognized competitions.
The 1987-88 Horlick Girls Track teams who won back-to-back state championships under coach Dan Trepanier will also be honored. In addition, each high school throughout the county nominates two athletes to be recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, as well as athletics, and receive the Scholar Athlete Award.
The Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Racine Civic Centre Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The celebrations will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a cocktails and hors d’ Oeuvres, dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will follow.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept 25. Tickets are $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at rcsportshall.org or by calling the museum at 262-636-3926.
Interested in nominating someone for the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame? The deadline for nominations to be considered for the 2020 Induction Ceremony is Jan. 31, 2020.
To be eligible, individuals — living or dead — have to be a current or former Racine County resident who has made a significant contribution or compiled a record of achievements in sports that benefited sports in Racine County or elsewhere. Individuals should be retired from participation in their area of nomination for a minimum of five years. The nomination form is available on line at rcsporthall.org or in person at the museum. Forms can be completed online or printed and mailed to Racine Heritage Museum.
The 2019 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is sponsored by The Journal Times, Mid-States Tube Corp., Preservation-Racine, Norris and Judith Richardson, SC Johnson, and Twin Disc.
Racine Heritage Museum is home to the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit, which not only showcases each year’s inductees, but also the extensive and crucial role of sports in Racine County’s history. The museum is open Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday noon-4 p.m. Street parking is available and admission is free.
