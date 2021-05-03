Racine County Special Needs Resource Fair set May 6

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Special Needs Resource Fair will take place virtually from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

The virtual resource fair connects families who care for a person with special needs to agencies that provide services. Families with a child or young adult from birth to age 21 with special needs can connect with representatives from more than 50 agencies from across the state, many specific to Racine County.

A comprehensive list of local service providers has been posted on the website, basd.k12.wi.us/district/resourcefair.cfm. From 5 to 7 p.m., a live Zoom link will feature presenters and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions through the chat. The virtual presentations are free, but people need to register to receive the link.

To register, visit the above website or contact Carol Harry at charry@basd.k12.wi.us or 262-763-0214, ext. 210.

The planning for this resource fair has been done in collaboration between Burlington Area School District, Racine Unified School District, Union Grove High School and Waterford High School.

