Voters were mixed when it came to approving school referenda during Tuesday’s election.

Here are results across Racine County.

Burlington Area School District

“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,000,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Yes: 2,849

No: 3,593

Waterford Union High School District

“Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the high school building and grounds consisting of: improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades; and acquiring furniture, fixtures, and equipment?”

Yes: 3,486

No: 3,934

Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District

Question 1

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,100,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements at district facilities; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Yes: 654

No: 437

Question 2

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Yes: 606

No: 483

Washington-Caldwell School District

Question 1

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $325,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $375,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and by $425,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational expenses of the District?”

Yes: 386

No: 443

Question 2

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building including: safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Yes: 454

No: 379