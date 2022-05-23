Racine County prepares for new class of Youth in Governance representatives

RACINE — Racine County Board Chairman Thomas E. Roanhouse announced the selection of the new class of representatives for the Racine County Youth in Governance program. For the ninth year, high school students from across Racine County will serve alongside Racine County supervisors on County Board committees.

The Racine County Board of Supervisors welcomes the following participants to their committee assignments for the 2022–23 year:

Charles Letsch and Rabeka Liberto: Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee

Maren DeSonia and Shritha Reddy: Finance and Human Resources Committee

Noura Deanparvar and Katelyn Guerrero: Government Services Committee

Jamillah Jallow and Margarita Reyes-Pena: Health and Human Development Committee

Mabel Beversdorf and Kalyn Holland: Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee

"It is so exciting to participate in the Youth in Governance yearly selection process," said Roanhouse. "This year, 61 Racine County high school students were nominated for the program."

Youth in Governance representatives Evan Anschutz, Claudia Dieck, Andrew Karnes, William Klaus, Antonia Marz, Margarita Reyes-Pena, Owen Thomson, Elizabeth Williams, and Isabel Young will be honored for their service during the 2021–22 term at the County Board meeting May 10.

For more information, go to racinecounty.com or call 262-767-2929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0