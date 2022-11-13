Racine County district attorney says RUSD needs metal detectors at all of its high schools every day

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District started using metal detectors in some schools on certain days last month, and the county district attorney believes they should be used much more often.

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien informed the RUSD board during a work session Monday that metal detectors have been used in recent weeks on schooldays at RUSD’s five high schools: Case, Horlick, Park, Walden III and REAL. Metal detectors have been used once at four of the schools, while Park has also deployed them during lunch period and school events.

Gallien said the school district is also “working on a plan to incorporate (metal detectors) in our other K-8 campuses.”

RUSD has 14 metal detectors that can be moved from one school to another. Starting Oct. 24, the school district has used the detectors at random times.

Gallien said the school district is working with local law enforcement to identify how to best use detectors at each school, including how often.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson believes metal detectors should be used every day at each of RUSD’s high school, calling gun violence a “crisis” locally.

“In my opinion, it is naïve to think that we are not a community that needs these (metal detectors) every day all the time at our high schools,” Hanson told the board. “I think we’re foolish to not think that there’s a gun in every one of those buildings every single day.”

Hanson believes metal detectors will deter students from bringing weapons into school.

“If the kids with guns don’t want to come to school because they see the metal detector, I think that’s a win,” Hanson said.

A Case High School student was arrested in October after bringing a gun to school. A different Case student with significant cognitive delays was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday after stabbing a classmate. A student was also apprehended Wednesday after bringing a box cutter to Mitchell K-8 school.

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, said another incident occurred this school year where RUSD became aware that a student had a gun in the community.

“Working with the police, we were prepared so that when the student tried to come to the school, he was immediately apprehended,” Tapp wrote in an email.

Metal detectors have so far mainly been used in the morning for all students entering school. Gallien said the district is working on plans to use detectors all day, but the challenge to doing that is staffing.

“That’s a manpower issue,” Gallien said. “Not only do you have to have people who man that, but you have to have an officer available to act if … there’s a weapon discovered.”

Hanson believes RUSD will have challenges manning the detectors because of staffing issues at local police departments.

“I don’t know how they would ever send you more bodies to help,” Hanson said.

Safety protocol

If RUSD staff receive a tip about someone with a weapon in school, they must report that tip as soon as possible to administrators and security. School officials then simultaneously notify local law enforcement and investigate the tip, trying to locate the person alleged to have the weapon as quickly as possible. Depending on the threat level, the school goes into one of several types of lockdowns.

“Immediately, the response is to get that police officer as close to that specific person as best identified as possible,” said Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools.

Bloyer and Gallien noted the importance of determining if a threat is real before requesting additional law enforcement assistance, going into lockdown and notifying families.

“What we also can’t do is create some level of hype, like ‘I saw a gun,’ and it turns out that it wasn’t,” Bloyer said. “We have to be very direct and responsive and as fast as we can … and balanc(e) that with being appropriate with the information we have.”

Hanson wants all tips to be taken as seriously as possible and responded to accordingly.

Local law enforcement agencies “respond to everything as though it’s a threat, and I would encourage in this collaboration that perhaps there’d be a little more of that,” Hanson said. “I’d rather see the 911 call come for nothing than not be there when somebody needs it.”

Matthew Hanser, a member of the RUSD School Board, believes more proactive and less reactive work needs to occur to make schools safer.

“I think whenever we talk about school safety, and I say ‘we’ as the community, we react: ‘We need more metal detectors, we need more police officers, we need more locks, we need more cameras,’” Hanser said. “I would argue we don’t. We need proactive measures so that those things don’t happen.”

Gallien and Hanson met last week to talk about school safety. Going forward, the RUSD board and officials will likely meet periodically with Hanson to further discuss the topic.

“We have a plethora of things that we can learn from District Attorney Hanson,” Gallien said, “and we are eager to sit down with her and learn more.”