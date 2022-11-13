 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Racine County district attorney says RUSD needs metal detectors at all of its high schools every day

  • 0

Parents and students have rising concerns about gun violence at school. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District started using metal detectors in some schools on certain days last month, and the county district attorney believes they should be used much more often.

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien

Gallien

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien informed the RUSD board during a work session Monday that metal detectors have been used in recent weeks on schooldays at RUSD’s five high schools: Case, Horlick, Park, Walden III and REAL. Metal detectors have been used once at four of the schools, while Park has also deployed them during lunch period and school events.

Gallien said the school district is also “working on a plan to incorporate (metal detectors) in our other K-8 campuses.”

RUSD has 14 metal detectors that can be moved from one school to another. Starting Oct. 24, the school district has used the detectors at random times.

People are also reading…

Portable metal detector

The Racine Unified School District now owns 14 portable metal detectors, like the one pictured here, purchased in 2018.

Gallien said the school district is working with local law enforcement to identify how to best use detectors at each school, including how often.

District Attorney Patricia Hanson headshot

Hanson

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson believes metal detectors should be used every day at each of RUSD’s high school, calling gun violence a “crisis” locally.

“In my opinion, it is naïve to think that we are not a community that needs these (metal detectors) every day all the time at our high schools,” Hanson told the board. “I think we’re foolish to not think that there’s a gun in every one of those buildings every single day.”

Metal detectors at Horlick Field, Sept. 20

Racine Unified has been using metal detectors at sporting events since 2019, and now is using them sporadically at the high schools. They could become a daily staple at school entrances. In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, at left, Amy Levonian uses a handheld metal detector to scan all entrants to Horlick Field before a football game.

Hanson believes metal detectors will deter students from bringing weapons into school.

“If the kids with guns don’t want to come to school because they see the metal detector, I think that’s a win,” Hanson said.

A Case High School student was arrested in October after bringing a gun to school. A different Case student with significant cognitive delays was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday after stabbing a classmate. A student was also apprehended Wednesday after bringing a box cutter to Mitchell K-8 school.

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, said another incident occurred this school year where RUSD became aware that a student had a gun in the community.

“Working with the police, we were prepared so that when the student tried to come to the school, he was immediately apprehended,” Tapp wrote in an email.

Metal detectors have so far mainly been used in the morning for all students entering school. Gallien said the district is working on plans to use detectors all day, but the challenge to doing that is staffing.

“That’s a manpower issue,” Gallien said. “Not only do you have to have people who man that, but you have to have an officer available to act if … there’s a weapon discovered.”

Hanson believes RUSD will have challenges manning the detectors because of staffing issues at local police departments.

Welcoming elementary school students are School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, in a hat, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“I don’t know how they would ever send you more bodies to help,” Hanson said.

Safety protocol

If RUSD staff receive a tip about someone with a weapon in school, they must report that tip as soon as possible to administrators and security. School officials then simultaneously notify local law enforcement and investigate the tip, trying to locate the person alleged to have the weapon as quickly as possible. Depending on the threat level, the school goes into one of several types of lockdowns.

RUSD Chief of Schools, Jody Bloyer

Bloyer

“Immediately, the response is to get that police officer as close to that specific person as best identified as possible,” said Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools.

Bloyer and Gallien noted the importance of determining if a threat is real before requesting additional law enforcement assistance, going into lockdown and notifying families.

“What we also can’t do is create some level of hype, like ‘I saw a gun,’ and it turns out that it wasn’t,” Bloyer said. “We have to be very direct and responsive and as fast as we can … and balanc(e) that with being appropriate with the information we have.”

Hanson wants all tips to be taken as seriously as possible and responded to accordingly.

Local law enforcement agencies “respond to everything as though it’s a threat, and I would encourage in this collaboration that perhaps there’d be a little more of that,” Hanson said. “I’d rather see the 911 call come for nothing than not be there when somebody needs it.”

Matthew Hanser, RUSD Board

Hanser 

Matthew Hanser, a member of the RUSD School Board, believes more proactive and less reactive work needs to occur to make schools safer.

“I think whenever we talk about school safety, and I say ‘we’ as the community, we react: ‘We need more metal detectors, we need more police officers, we need more locks, we need more cameras,’” Hanser said. “I would argue we don’t. We need proactive measures so that those things don’t happen.”

Gallien and Hanson met last week to talk about school safety. Going forward, the RUSD board and officials will likely meet periodically with Hanson to further discuss the topic.

“We have a plethora of things that we can learn from District Attorney Hanson,” Gallien said, “and we are eager to sit down with her and learn more.”

Things to do in and around Racine County

Events coming up this weekend and in the coming weeks in and around Racine County.

"Drop Dead" comedy on stage at Racine Theatre Guild
Entertainment

"Drop Dead" comedy on stage at Racine Theatre Guild

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

RACINE — There’s an old theater saying that “dying is easy; comedy is hard.”

WHAT'S HAPPENING
Listing

WHAT'S HAPPENING

  • 0

AUDITIONS

Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting Nov. 12
Entertainment
editor's pick

Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting Nov. 12

  • 0

RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 12.

Submit your event to our free online calendar
Faith & Community

Submit your event to our free online calendar

  • 0

Event organizers are invited to submit their events to The Journal Times' free Online Calendar of Events. To submit an event, go to journaltim…

WATCH NOW: "Mean Girls" on stage at Kenosha's Bradford High School
Entertainment

WATCH NOW: "Mean Girls" on stage at Kenosha's Bradford High School

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

Some things never change.

Haylofters to perform musical version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'
Entertainment

Haylofters to perform musical version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'

  • 0

BURLINGTON — The Haylofters will present “Twelfth Night, A New Musical Journey” Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 10-13, at Malt House Theater, 10…

"Hair" opens Nov. 12 at Carthage College

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Theatre Program presents the landmark Broadway musical “Hair,” performed in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Faith & Community

What's Going On fundraiser listing

  • 0

THROUGH NOV. 20

A guide to exhibits at area art galleries, museums
Listing

A guide to exhibits at area art galleries, museums

  • 0

BURLINGTON HISTORICAL MUSEUM

A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area
Listing

A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area

  • 0

Brat Stop

'Annie, Jr.' brings a beloved story to the Racine Children’s Theatre

'Annie, Jr.' brings a beloved story to the Racine Children’s Theatre

  • 0

RACINE — “Annie, Jr.” is the next Racine Children’s Theatre performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

'Brian Divis: In High Regard' to open at OS Projects

'Brian Divis: In High Regard' to open at OS Projects

  • 0

RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents “Brian Divis: In High Regard,” an exhibit featuring mixed media works by Chicago artist Brian Divis.

Murder mystery meets comedy in “Drop Dead!” at Racine Theatre Guild
A+
editor's pick

Murder mystery meets comedy in “Drop Dead!” at Racine Theatre Guild

  • 0

RACINE — A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion through Nov. 13 to the Raci…

Kenosha Army nurse is highlight of Kenosha History Center exhibit

Kenosha Army nurse is highlight of Kenosha History Center exhibit

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is hosting the exhibit, “1LT Edna Gray: WWII Army Nurse,” through Dec. 31.

Entertainment
topical

'Mean Girls' opens Nov. 10 at Bradford High School

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

KENOSHA — The Broadway musical “Mean Girls” will be performed at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thu…

Restaurants partnering on unique benefit dinner

  • 0

RACINE — A pop-up chef demonstration and gourmet dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will benefit the community causes supported by the Kenosha-based…

Female veterans are highlight of exhibit

Female veterans are highlight of exhibit

  • 0

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will host the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit Nov. 7-11 in the Brookwood Foundation…

Carthage Christmas Festival tickets now on sale

Carthage Christmas Festival tickets now on sale

  • 0

KENOSHA — Tickets to all performances of the 2022 Carthage Christmas Festival are on sale.

Comedy Tonight series has national comics

Comedy Tonight series has national comics

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild’s "Comedy Tonight" series welcomes national comics Don Reed and Brad Upton, and a new show, The Queens of Co…

Markets
Listing

Markets

  • 0

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

UW-Parkside's Foreign Film Series under way

UW-Parkside's Foreign Film Series under way

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

If it's fall, it must be time for another season of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series.

Fall StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow

Fall StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow

  • 0

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has opened a new fall StoryWalk trail.

RTG announces 85th season lineup

RTG announces 85th season lineup

  • 0

RACINE — With “back to normal” on the horizon, the Racine Theatre Guild announced the plays and musicals that will make up its 2022–2023 season.

Work by fiber artist Darwall on view at Racine Art Museum

Work by fiber artist Darwall on view at Racine Art Museum

  • 0

RACINE — “Collection Focus: Randy Darwall” is on exhibit through Jan. 7 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The exhibit debuts an archive o…

UW-Parkside galleries host 'Le’Andra LeSeur: As Night Comes Again'

UW-Parkside galleries host 'Le’Andra LeSeur: As Night Comes Again'

  • 0

SOMERS — “Le’Andra LeSeur: As Night Comes Again” will be on exhibit through Nov. 18 in the Foundation Gallery at University of Wisconsin-Parks…

'Wisconsin Photography 2022' returns to Wustum Museum
Entertainment

'Wisconsin Photography 2022' returns to Wustum Museum

  • 0

RACINE — A significant Racine tradition continues at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave. "…

Racine's rich drum & bugle corps history explored in new Racine Heritage Museum exhibit

Racine's rich drum & bugle corps history explored in new Racine Heritage Museum exhibit

  • 0

RACINE — The U.S. Congress declared Racine to be the Drum and Bugle Corps Capital of the World in 1967. But the city’s role in developing the …

RAM exhibit spotlights two artists

RAM exhibit spotlights two artists

  • 0

RACINE — Open through Feb. 11 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., "RAM Showcase: Russell T. Gordon and James Tanner" spotlights and contrasts …

"RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass" on view at Wustum Museum

"RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass" on view at Wustum Museum

  • 0

RACINE — “RAM Showcase: Focus on Glass” features glass artwork made by four contemporary artists of color — José Chardiet, Etsuko Nishi, Acqua…

Hawthorn Hollow announces new art installation

Hawthorn Hollow announces new art installation

  • 0

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, announces the completion of artist-in-residence Sinclair Myhre’s …

RAM to showcase metalsmith art by Eleanor Moty

RAM to showcase metalsmith art by Eleanor Moty

  • 0

RACINE — “Quiet Elegance: The Jewelry of Eleanor Moty” showcases more than 35 works created throughout the career of the titular metalsmith — …

DRC offers web-based historic tours of Downtown
Faith & Community

DRC offers web-based historic tours of Downtown

  • 0

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. offers a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendly tou…

UW-Parkside artist in residence: Roberto Torres Mata

UW-Parkside artist in residence: Roberto Torres Mata

  • 0

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities announces Roberto Torres Mata as the inaugurate artist for the ar…

Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

  • Elizabeth Snyder Lee Newspapers
  • 0

It can seem like Kenosha's Civil War Museum captures an earlier time that's not relevant to today. 

'Devoted to Comradeship' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

'Devoted to Comradeship' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

  • 0

KENOSHA — To honor local veterans and pay tribute to their comradeship, the Kenosha History Center is displaying “Devoted to Comradeship,” an …

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum hosting international acrylic painting exhibit

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Public Museum hosting international acrylic painting exhibit

  • Liz Snyder
  • 0

KENOSHA — The Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022 at the Kenosha Public Museum "was a huge team effort," said Rachel Klees Andersen, curator of exhibits at Kenosha’s public museums.

'UAW Local 72' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

'UAW Local 72' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

  • 0

KENOSHA — In 1963, Kenosha had the 18th highest average income in the United States. This widespread prosperity was the direct result of the e…

NewsVu: Things to do in and around Racine County

NewsVu: Things to do in and around Racine County

VIEW: To see a collection of things to do in and around Racine County, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

More inside

How every school is to be impacted by RUSD's new long-term plans. Local, Page B1

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Ryan Patterson joined The Journal Times in May 2022 as an education and general assignment reporter. He previously worked at newspapers in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News