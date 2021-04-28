Racine County announces new class of Youth in Governance representatives

YORKVILLE — Thomas E. Roanhouse, Racine County Board chairman, has announced the selections of the new class of representatives for the Racine County Youth in Governance program. For the eighth year, high school students from across Racine County will serve alongside Racine County supervisors on Racine County Board committees.
The Racine County Board of Supervisors welcomes the following participants to their committee assignments for the 2021-2022 year:
- Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee: Evan Anschutz and Claudia Dieck.
- Finance and Human Resources Committee: William Klaus and Owen Thomson.
- Government Services Committee: Elizabeth Williams and Isabel Young.
- Health and Human Development Committee: Antonia Marz and Margarita Reyes-Pena.
- Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee: Andrew Karnes and Aaliyah Williams.
The new class of representatives were sworn in by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher during the April 13 County Board meeting.
Outgoing Youth in Governance representatives Robert Barkley Jr., Arev Buchaklian, Zachary Eifert, Willow Newell, Riley Niemiec, Roselyn Pacheco, Sophia Sandoval, Madhura Sathyanarayanan, Sophia Schoenfeld and Sarah Stone will be honored for their service during the 2020–2021 term at the May 11 County Board meeting.
“It is so exciting to participate in the Youth in Governance yearly selection process,” said Roanhouse. “This year, 65 Racine County high school students were nominated for the Youth in Governance Program. Thirty-seven youth applied for the program and the Government Services Committee interviewed 30 youth. After interviews, 10 finalists and two alternates were named to serve a one-year term beginning in April. This year’s YIG representatives, like their predecessors, bring wide-eyed enthusiasm coupled with a huge appetite to get involved in and learn about county government. The rewards are twofold: It is so much fun for our County Board supervisors to observe their progression from meeting to meeting, and upon completion, hearing YIG testimonials on how much they learned and gained. Congratulations to all.”
For more information about the Racine County Youth in Governance program, go to racinecounty.com or contact the Racine County UW-Madison, Extension office at 262-767-2929.