Racine County announces new class of Youth in Governance representatives

“It is so exciting to participate in the Youth in Governance yearly selection process,” said Roanhouse. “This year, 65 Racine County high school students were nominated for the Youth in Governance Program. Thirty-seven youth applied for the program and the Government Services Committee interviewed 30 youth. After interviews, 10 finalists and two alternates were named to serve a one-year term beginning in April. This year’s YIG representatives, like their predecessors, bring wide-eyed enthusiasm coupled with a huge appetite to get involved in and learn about county government. The rewards are twofold: It is so much fun for our County Board supervisors to observe their progression from meeting to meeting, and upon completion, hearing YIG testimonials on how much they learned and gained. Congratulations to all.”