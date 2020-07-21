Racine COP Officer Smetana receives Encore Award from Unified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Officer Jake Smetana received an Encore Award from the Unified School District for his outstanding work as the school COP officer at Horlick High School last week and is the first officer to ever receive this award.

Encore Awards are presented annually to RUSD staff members who have demonstrated success in the classroom, fostered excellent academic achievement and consistently contribute to making their school or workplace a better place.

The Racine Police Department has been using the COP model, focusing on building relationships in the community, for 30 years. In 2016, the Racine Police Department instituted the COP model in the schools. Now each of the high schools has its own full-time COP officer.

The aim is to not only keep kids safe but to mentor them, help them make the right choices and to break the school-to-prison pipeline. Since instituting the COP model into the schools citations, arrests have decreased by 46%, according to a release from the Racine Police Department.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0