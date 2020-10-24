Racine Community Foundation names scholarship recipients

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation has awarded 57 scholarships totaling $113,165 to Racine County college-bound students for the 2020/2021 academic year. Scholarships were awarded on a competitive basis and are a part of an increasing number of legacy scholarships established within the Racine Community Foundation by Racine County individuals, families, businesses, civic leaders and educators. The names of this year’s recipients are followed by the college or university each student plans to attend in the fall.

Five students were awarded the Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1996 through a grant made by Bud and Mary Androff to benefit students who show interest in the areas of general education, physical education or human relations. This year’s recipients are Paige Flannery, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee; Sydney Lueth, Morningside College; Amy Storm-Voltz, Concordia University; Sophie Wentorf, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Lauren Willing, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Melody Dunk-Chapman, Marquette University, is the recipient of the Henry P. and Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship. The Bruner Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 by the Bruner’s children to honor their parents, and is awarded to a student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a liberal arts degree.