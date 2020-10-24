Racine Community Foundation names scholarship recipients

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation has awarded 57 scholarships totaling $113,165 to Racine County college-bound students for the 2020/2021 academic year. Scholarships were awarded on a competitive basis and are a part of an increasing number of legacy scholarships established within the Racine Community Foundation by Racine County individuals, families, businesses, civic leaders and educators. The names of this year’s recipients are followed by the college or university each student plans to attend in the fall.
Five students were awarded the Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1996 through a grant made by Bud and Mary Androff to benefit students who show interest in the areas of general education, physical education or human relations. This year’s recipients are Paige Flannery, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee; Sydney Lueth, Morningside College; Amy Storm-Voltz, Concordia University; Sophie Wentorf, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Lauren Willing, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Melody Dunk-Chapman, Marquette University, is the recipient of the Henry P. and Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship. The Bruner Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 by the Bruner’s children to honor their parents, and is awarded to a student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a liberal arts degree.
The J.I. Case High School Scholarship was established in 2017 in honor of the school’s 50th anniversary. It is designed to help Case seniors to pursue an undergraduate education at an accredited four-year college or university, or two-year technical or community college. This year’s recipient is Taylor Knaus, Univeristy of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Madelyn Garbo, University of Wisconsin-Madison, is the recipient of the Tom George Scholarship. Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. George established the scholarship fund in 1985 in memory of their son, Tom. This scholarship is awarded to a graduate of Horlick who will attend UW-Madison.
Established in 2007 to benefit a full-time student entering the sophomore or junior year at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Alan B. Grossberg Scholarship was awarded to Shania Weaver, UW-Parkside. The recipient of this scholarship must declare a major in one of the traditional sciences.
Elizabeth Slauson, UW-Madison, is the recipient of the Karle P. Guth Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the children of Karle Guth to honor their father. Recipients must attend UW-Madison in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in agri-business, secondary education, history or political science.
In 2009, the Hallam Family Scholarship Fund was established by Robert and Victoria Hallam in memory of their parents and their uncle, William E. Hallam. The scholarship benefits graduating seniors of Park High School who demonstrate an interest in a career in the field of visual arts. This year’s recipients are Brittany Gutierrez, Columbia College-Chicago, and Caitlyn Steensen, UW-Madison.
This year’s recipient of the Sonja Henning Scholarship is Olivia Pitrof, Regis University. The Sonja Henning Scholarship was established within the Racine Community Foundation in 2014. The scholarship honors Sonja Henning, an attorney and former collegiate and professional women’s basketball player.
The Phil Jacobson Builder Scholarship was established in 2020 by Jean Jacobson in memory of her husband, Philip Jacobson, who was a known and respected builder in southeast Wisconsin. This scholarship provides financial support to graduating seniors from Waterford High School or Union Grove High School, who have expressed an interest in receiving an education in the building trades at a technical college. This year’s recipient is Austin Drdak, Gateway Technical College.
The Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 by brothers Steve and Fred Jacobson, to honor their parents, Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson, who believed every child’s education was important. This year’s recipient is Sophie Wentorf, UW-La Crosse.
Taylor Novak, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, is the recipient of the Johnson-Dukleth Scholarship. Established in memory of Gilma Dukleth by her family in 2006, the scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors of Waterford High School who will attend a four-year college or university.
Seven students from Union Grove were awarded the Leopold K. Kerschitz Scholarship. The “Mr. K” Scholarship, as it is known, was established in 1995 by Leo Kerschitz to encourage students with academic potential to pursue education beyond high school. This year’s recipients are Ayla Bounds, University of Minnesota — Twin Cities; Janice Fonk, UW-La Crosse; Sam Maier, UW-Parkside; Dylan Olson, UW-Madison; Jacey Staven, UW-Oshkosh; Elizabeth Torhorst, UW-Madison; Baylie Weis, UW-Milwaukee.
In 1983, Mrs. Florence E. Lockwood and her son, James E. Lockwood Jr., established the Lockwood Scholarship. This scholarship is designated to benefit graduates of Park High School. Three students were awarded the Lockwood Scholarship this year. They are Juanita Arroyo, Northern Illinois University; Xavier Griffin, University of North Dakota; Rashaad Henderson, UW-Oshkosh.
Carter Alton, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, is the recipient of the Shirley Nelson Scholarship. In 1997, Shirley Nelson established this scholarship fund to benefit students who show steady, constant improvement over the course of their high school career.
The Onnink Family Scholarship Fund was established in 1994 by Allen and Florence Onnink. This scholarship is awarded to Racine Unified School District students who demonstrate high academic potential. This year’s recipients are Elizabeth Corona, St. Norbert University; Destiny Klinkhammer, Michigan Technological University; Tia Ricchio, UW-Madison.
In 1986, James C. Thompson, former principal of Park High School, established the Park High School Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is awarded to graduates of the school who have attained high academic achievement, participated in extracurricular activities, and demonstrate good character, poise and conduct. This year’s recipients are Josephine Bennett, UW-La Crosse, and Drake Ludvigsen, Gateway Technical College.
The Perkins Family Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 and is awarded to Racine area high school students who will pursue a post-secondary education. This year’s recipients are Mary Camarena, Carthage College; Miah Ford, Jackson State University; Destiny Klinkhammer, Michigan Technological University; Alana Spang, UW-Stevens Point; and Taylor Williams, Coastal Carolina University.
In 1994, the Racine Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Commission established a scholarship fund to benefit graduates of Racine County high schools who show outstanding academic achievement in history. Riley Morrison, UW-Madison, is this year’s recipients of the Racine Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Scholarship.
Sydney Leuth, Morningside College and Amy Storm-Voltz, Concordia University, have received the Ruzicka-Homburg Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in honor of former principals at Union Grove High School, A.F. Ruzicka who served from 1940 through 1949, and William Homburg, who served throughout the 1950’s.
In 2017, William H. Schalk established the Dorothy Schalk Scholarship to honor his wife. This year’s recipient is Jillian Humphreys, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Shayla Bedford and Samantha Pinchard, both UW-Whitewater, are the recipients of the Alice Jane Sokol Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 2003 to honor Alice Jane Sokol, a retired Racine Unified elementary teacher and an alumna of UW-Whitewater. The scholarship is awarded to a Racine native in his or her third or fourth year in UW-Whitewater’s School of Education.
Camron Blau, Megan Steensen and Erika Wendt, all UW-Milwaukee, are the recipients of the Jeannette F. Sokol Scholarship that was established in 2003 by Alice Jane Sokol in honor of her mother, Jennette Sokol, a graduate of the UW-Milwaukee School of Education. This scholarship benefits third or fourth year students enrolled in UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education.
Alice Jane Sokol also established the John J. Sokol Scholarship Fund in 2003 to honor her father, John J. Sokol, who was a member of the first graduating class of the Boys’ Trade and Technical High School. Now known as the Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School in Milwaukee, the scholarship is awarded to a graduate of the school who will pursue a post-secondary education. The recipient of this scholarship is Dejonae Price, Milwaukee Area Technical College.
Aniah Cunningham, Alabama State University, is the recipient of the Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2018 by Dave and Ellen Easley, to honor Ellen’s mother, Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman.
Megan McGinnis, Louisiana State University, is the recipient of the Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship. Established in 2007, this scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from a Racine Unified School District high school who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a career in teaching.
In 2004, Union Grove Area Businesses established a scholarship fund to benefit graduating seniors from Union Grove High School and/or Union Grove Christian School who will attend schools of higher education. This year’s recipients are: Connor Esch and Kelsey Henderson, both Iowa State University, and Logan Farrington, UW-Milwaukee.
Sydney Leuth, Morningside College, is the recipient of the Union High Education Association Scholarship. The scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the Union Grove Union High Education Association and is awarded to graduates of the Union Grove High School for academic achievement.
The Kenneth M. Wagner Academic Achievement Award Scholarship was established in 2018. This scholarship is awarded to a graduate of Horlick High School who possesses superior communication skills, participates in school and community activities and demonstrates conduct that is beyond reproach. This year’s recipient is Nora Schultz, University of Chicago.
The Walden III Founders Scholarship was established by Jack Parker and Mary Ann Staupe to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the school. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Walden III High School who will be attending a two- or four-year college or university. This year’s recipient is Benjamin Brussat, UW-Madison.
This year’s recipient of the Edward and Lilyann Yokel scholarship is Mekiah Donaldson, Carthage College. This scholarship fund was established by Edward and Lilyann Yokel and is awarded to a student who shows the most improvement over the course of their high school career.
