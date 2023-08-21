RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation has awarded 75 scholarships totaling $188,246 to Racine County college-bound students for the 2023-24 academic year.

All scholarships were awarded on a competitive basis and are a part of an increasing number of legacy scholarships established within the Racine Community Foundation by individuals, families, businesses, civic leaders and educators.

Six students were awarded the Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1996 through a grant made by Bud and Mary Androff to benefit students who show interest in the areas of general education, physical education or human relations.

This year’s recipients are Grace Betker, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse; Joshua DeWees, UW-Parkside; Isaac Eisenman, UW-Whitewater; Blake Fletcher, U.S. Air Force Academy; Madelyn France, UW-Madison; and Madisyn Henderson, Iowa State University.

Grace Habermehl, UW-Stevens Point, is the recipient of the Henry P. and Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship.

The Bruner Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 by Mr. and Mrs. Bruner’s children to honor their parents, and is awarded to a student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a liberal arts degree.

The J.I. Case High School Scholarship was established in 2017 in honor of the school’s 50th anniversary. It is designed to help J.I. Case seniors to pursue an undergraduate education at an accredited four-year college or university, or two-year technical or community college.

This year’s recipient is Emma Andersen, UW-Oshkosh.

Joshua DeWees, UW-Parkside, is the recipient of the Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook Scholarship.

This scholarship fund was established in 2020 by Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook to provide financial assistance to students graduating from Union Grove High School who will be pursuing a degree in education.

Arev Buchaklian, UW-Madison, is the recipient of the Tom George Scholarship.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. George established the scholarship fund in 1985 in memory of their son, Tom. This scholarship is awarded to a graduate of William Horlick High School who will attend UW-Madison.

Established in 2007 to benefit a full-time student entering the sophomore or junior year at UW-Parkside, the Alan B. Grossberg Scholarship was awarded to Regiah Cosey. The recipient of this scholarship must declare a major in one of the traditional sciences.

Nathan Fischer is the recipient of the Karle P. Guth Scholarship.

This scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the children of Karle Guth to honor their father. Recipients must attend UW-Madison in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in agri-business, secondary education, history or political science.

In 2009, the Hallam Family Scholarship Fund was established by Robert and Victoria Hallam in memory of their parents and their uncle, William E. Hallam.

The scholarship benefits graduating seniors of Washington Park High School who demonstrate an interest in a career in the field of visual arts.

This year’s recipients are Aramis Berrios-Garcia, UW-Whitewater and Truman Strand, UW-Parkside.

This year’s recipient of the Sonja Henning Scholarship is Dakota Longsine, UW-Stevens Point.

The Sonja Henning Scholarship was established within the Racine Community Foundation in 2014. The scholarship honors Sonja Henning, an attorney and former collegiate and professional women’s basketball player.

The Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 by brothers Steve and Fred Jacobson to honor their parents, Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson, who believed every child’s education was important.

This year’s recipient is Grace Betker, UW-LaCrosse.

Taylor Gordon, UW-Madison, is the recipient of the Johnson-Dukleth Scholarship.

Established in memory of Gilma Dukleth by her family in 2006, the scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors of Waterford High School who will attend a four-year college or university.

Eight students from Union Grove were awarded the Leopold K. Kerschitz Scholarship.

The “Mr. K” Scholarship, as it is known, was established in 1995 by Leo Kerschitz to encourage students with academic potential to pursue education beyond high school.

This year’s recipients are Nathan Beutel, UW-Stevens Point; Larah Hood-Brennan, Gateway Technical College; William Klaus, University of Arizona; Jack Lee, UW-LaCrosse; Matthew Lee, UW-LaCrosse; Allison Torhorst, UW-Madison; Elizabeth Torhorst, UW-Madison; and Abigail Waters, UW-LaCrosse.

Jackson Powell, Milwaukee School of Engineering, is the recipient of the Jesse and Otto Last Scholarship.

Established in 2016, this scholarship is awarded to a graduate of William Horlick High School who will be attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue an engineering degree.

In 1983, Mrs. Florence E. Lockwood and her son, James E. Lockwood Jr., established the Lockwood Scholarship. This scholarship is designated to benefit graduates of Washington Park High School.

Six students were awarded the Lockwood Scholarship this year. They are Linkin Cain, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Taya Crowell, UW-Milwaukee; Gabriela Cruz, UW-Parkside; Isreonna Holland-Cotton, University of Nebraska; Ysabel Martinez, Carroll University; and Alexendra Reynoso, UW-Parkside.

Dakota Cherry, UW-Parkside, and Eric Rannow, UW-Whitewater, are the recipients of the Shirley Nelson Scholarship.

In 1997, Shirley Nelson established this scholarship fund to benefit students who show steady, constant improvement over the course of their high school career.

The Onnink Family Scholarship Fund was established in 1994 by Allen and Florence Onnink. This scholarship is awarded to Racine Unified School District students who demonstrate high academic potential.

This year’s recipient is Inaara McCray, UW-Milwaukee.

In 1986, James C. Thompson, former principal of Washington Park High School, established the Park High School Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund.

This scholarship is awarded to graduates of the school who have attained high academic achievement, participated in extracurricular activities, and demonstrate good character, poise and conduct.

This year’s recipients are Grace Betker, UW-LaCrosse, and Kyle Ketterhagen, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The Perkins Family Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 and is awarded to Racine area high school students who will pursue a post-secondary education.

This year’s recipients are Owen Conley, UW-Stout; Margarette Fischer, Marquette University; Erin Johnston, UW-Whitewater; Azariah Oates, Carthage College; Elena Sosa, UW-Parkside; and Jaquelin Villa, UW-Whitewater.

In 1994, the Racine Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Commission established a scholarship fund to benefit graduates of Racine County high schools who show outstanding academic achievement in history.

Nolan Boerner, Vanderbilt University, and Abigail Johnson, UW-Stevens Point, are this year’s recipients.

This year’s recipient of the Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp Scholarship is Erandy Cesario Olivares, Gateway Technical College.

This scholarship fund was established by Nancy and Art Smith to help Racine County students achieve their full potential through continuing education.

Madelyn France, UW-Madison); Sydney Lueth, Morningside University; and Lila Voge, UW-Parkside, have received the Ruzicka-Homburg Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship fund was established in honor of former principals at Union Grove High School, A.F. Ruzicka who served from 1940 through 1949, and William Homburg, who served throughout the 1950s.

In 2017, William H. Schalk established the Dorothy Schalk Scholarship to honor his late wife. This year’s recipient is Guadalupe Lopez, UW-Parkside.

Josh Abel and Charlie Shilhavy are the recipients of the Alice Jane Sokol Scholarship.

This scholarship fund was established in 2003 to honor Alice Jane Sokol, a retired Racine Unified elementary teacher and an alumna of UW-Whitewater.

The scholarship is awarded to Racine natives in their third or fourth year in UW-Whitewater’s School of Education.

Laisha Ibarra, Joshua Leonard, Greta Mau, and Savanah Scheels are the recipients of the Jeannette F. Sokol Scholarship that was established in 2003 by Alice Jane Sokol in honor of her mother, Jennette Sokol, a graduate of the UW-Milwaukee School of Education.

This scholarship benefits third or fourth year students enrolled in UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education.

Alice Jane Sokol also established the John J. Sokol Scholarship Fund in 2003 to honor her father, John J. Sokol, who was a member of the first graduating class of the Boys’ Trade and Technical High School.

Now known as the Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School in Milwaukee, the scholarship is awarded to graduates of the school who will pursue a post-secondary education.

The recipients of this scholarship are Rogelio Raul Noriega Joseph and Vincent Mazaba, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Abigail Johnson, UW-Stevens Point and Madhura Sathyanarayanan, UW-Madison, are the recipients of the Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship.

This scholarship was established in 2018 by Dave and Ellen Easley to honor Ellen’s Mother, Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman.

Isaac Eisenman, UW-Whitewater, is the recipient of the Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship.

Established in 2007, this scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from a Racine Unified School District high school who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a career in teaching.

In 2004, Union Grove Businesses established a scholarship fund, the Union Grove Area Business Scholarship, to benefit graduating seniors who will attend schools of higher education.

This year’s recipients are Larah Hood-Brennan, Gateway Technical College; Elizabeth Sprang, UW-Madison; and Charlotte Sutherland, North Carolina State University.Jacob Elmer, UW-Whitewater, is the recipient of the Union High Education Association Scholarship.

The scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the Union Grove Union High Education Association and is awarded to graduates of the Union Grove High School for academic achievement.

The Kenneth M. Wagner Academic Achievement Award Scholarship was established in 2018. This scholarship is awarded to graduates of William Horlick High School who possess superior communication skills, participate in school and community activities and demonstrate conduct that is beyond reproach.

This year’s recipients are Arev Buchaklian, UW-Madison; Thomas Buchmann, Carthage College; Andrew Czysz, Carthage College; Erin Decker, UW-Parkside; Blake Fletcher, U.S. Air Force Academy; and Anna Lail, UW-Madison.

The Walden III Founders Scholarship was established by Jack Parker and Mary Ann Staupe to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the school.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Walden III who will be attending a two or four year college or university.

This year’s recipients are Tanya Nuno, Harvard College, and Ephraim Slamka, California Institute of Technology.

In 2021, Jean Makovsky established the Wm. Horlick High School STEM Scholarship to provide scholarships to a female graduating senior who will be pursuing a STEM education.

This year’s recipient is Lillian Andersen, Carroll University.

Natalie Weithaus is the recipient of the Hilda W. Woodruff Scholarship.

This scholarship was established by Mary Josten in 2013 and was designed to provide assistance to a sophomore or junior from Racine County attending UW-Parkside and majoring in special education.

This year’s recipient of the Edward and Lilyann Yokel scholarship is Ana Carrillo, Loyola University.

This scholarship fund was established by Edward and Lilyann Yokel and is awarded to a student who shows the most improvement over the course of their high school career.

Anyone interested in leaving the legacy of a scholarship for Racine County students can contact the foundation’s president and CEO, Liz Powell, at 262-632-8474. The Racine Community Foundation is at 1135 Warwick Way, Racine, WI 53406. The website address is www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.